Minister Blade Nzimande hands over Peter Mokaba Primary School Media Lab in Mpumalanga, 28 May

Minister Blade Nzimande to hand over Peter Mokaba Primary School Media Lab in Mpumalanga

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande, will officially hand over the Peter Mokaba Primary School Media Lab in KwaMhlanga.

The state-of-the-art Media Lab is a pilot project supported by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) through the Renewable Energy Hub and Spokes Programme, co-hosted by Stellenbosch University through its Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies.

The facility will provide coding and robotics training to learners from Peter Mokaba Primary School and surrounding primary and high schools.

The containerised learning environment is designed to deliver modern and future-focused teaching and learning services.

The facility consists of 40 computers powered by a solar photovoltaic system and includes interactive digital learning tools that contribute to the “Future-proof Education and Skills” societal grand challenge of the DSTI Decadal Plan.

The project is implemented in partnership with Stellenbosch University, South African National Energy Development Institute, Nkangala Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College and Mpumalanga Community Education and Training (CET) College.

The event will also feature an exhibition component showcasing innovations, programmes and initiatives from implementing agencies of energy research, development and innovation flagship programmes, agencies and entities of the DSTI, TVET colleges CET colleges across Mpumalanga.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026

Time: 09:00 – 12:00Venue: Peter Mokaba Primary School, Kwa-Mhlanga

For media confirmations and enquiries contact Mr. Veli Mbele, Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister, on 064 615 0644 or veli.mbele@dsti.gov.za

