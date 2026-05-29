President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates title deed handover ceremony in North West, 29 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 29 May 2026, officiate the upgrading of land tenure rights and the handover of title deeds ceremony to the Gaesegwe, Barolong ba ga Rapulana, Barolong ba ga Phoi and Barolong ba ga Seitshiro communities at the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West Province.

The handover marks a significant milestone in government's ongoing efforts to redress historical land dispossession and restore land rights to rightful beneficiaries.

President Ramaphosa will officiate the handover ceremony and deliver the keynote address at the Ratlou Local Municipality Sports ground, North West Province.

The handover affirms government’s commitment to dignity, lawful land management, sustainable economic development, responsible use of grants, and the completion of outstanding restitution processes to deliver lasting socio‑economic impact.

The handover also coincides with commemoration of important anniversaries in 2026, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution; 70th commemoration of the anti-pass campaign and 60th Anniversary of forced removals and the declaration of District Six, in Cape Town.

The Restitution of Land Rights Act is a vital piece of legislation aimed at rectifying historical injustices related to land dispossessions in South Africa, fostering reconciliation, and promoting social justice. It continues to evolve to meet the needs of claimants and the broader society.

Government, through the Land Restitution programme has invested R58 billion in land purchases, grants and financial compensation supporting 376,976 beneficiaries nationwide, encompassing a total of 5.3 million hectares which has been redistributed.

The President will be joined by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform; the Premier of North West, Mr Lazarus Mokgosi; leadership from the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality and Ratlou Local Municipality; as well as representatives from the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

The Presidential handover ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 May 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Ratlou Local Municipality Sports ground, North West Province.

Note to media: accreditation process for this event has been concluded by the Government Communications And Information System (GCIS)

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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