Minister Leon Schreiber and BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato brief media on R1 billion drug interception at Beitbridge, 29 May

Minister Schreiber and BMA Commissioner Masiapato to address media following nearly R1 billion drug interception at Beitbridge

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, together with the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will tomorrow address members of the media following the historic interception of a drug consignment valued at nearly R1 billion at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The operation, conducted on 27 May 2026, resulted in the seizure of approximately 713 000 grams of methaqualone (ABBA), commonly used in the manufacture of mandrax, hidden inside a truck intercepted at the port of entry. Three suspects were arrested and further investigations are underway.

The media briefing will provide further details on the operation, ongoing efforts to combat transnational organised crime and drug smuggling syndicates, and measures being implemented to strengthen border security and protect South Africa’s ports of entry from criminal exploitation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 May 2026

Time: 08:30

Venue: Border Management House, 67 Koranna Avenue, Doringkloof, Centurion, 0157

Enquiries and RSVP

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Cell: 072 856 4288

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

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