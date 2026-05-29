Gauteng e-Gov launches Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series 2026, 4 to 5 Jun

As part of its Youth Month programme, the Gauteng Department of e-Government (e-Gov) will officially launch the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series 2026, a province wide innovation aimed at accelerating youth innovation and developing practical digital solutions to address Gauteng’s priority service delivery challenges.

The Hackathon series forms part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, digital transformation and innovation led governance aligned to the G13 priorities of the 7th Administration.

This initiative brings together young innovators, technology stakeholders, government institutions and industry partners to collaborate on solutions that improve service delivery and address real community challenges.

The programme will be rolled out across all five corridors (Westrand, Sedibeng, Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane) of Gauteng during June 2026 and will culminate in a Provincial Finale and Awards Ceremony to be hosted at the Microsoft offices in Johannesburg. The Provincial Finale Hackathon will take place from 29–30 June 2026, followed by the official Closing Ceremony and Awards Presentation on 1 July 2026.

The first Hackathon in the series will take place in the West Rand region as an overnight innovation challenge where participants will conceptualize, design and develop technology-driven solutions.

MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said the initiative demonstrates government’s commitment to investing in young people and creating opportunities for innovation to thrive.

“We believe that the youth of Gauteng possess the creativity, talent and technological capability to develop solutions that can transform communities and improve government service delivery. Through the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series, we are creating a platform for young innovators to showcase their skills, collaborate with industry leaders and contribute meaningfully to the digital future of our province,” said MEC Dhlamini.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 04–05 June 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Chief Mogale Centenary Hall, Krugersdorp, Mogale City

For more information contact:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

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