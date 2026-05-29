Deputy Minister Peace Mabe attend Bafana legends signing event at old school store in Sandton, 31 May

Deputy Minister Peace Mabe to attend the Bafana legends signing event at old school store in Sandton

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, in partnership with Old School, will attend the Bafana Legends Signing event on Sunday, 31 May 2026 at the Old School Store in Sandton, Gauteng.

The event promises to be an exciting occasion for football fans to meet the legends as South Africa proudly sends them off to Mexico in true South African style and celebration. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase jerseys and have them signed by the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends, our national pride.

Deputy Minister Mabe and Old School will be joined by Lance Davids, Bernard Parker, Bongani Khumalo, Shuaib Walters, Siyabonga Nomvethe and Thanduyise Khuboni, among many others who will grace the event on Sunday. The occasion is set to create a historic moment in South African football, bringing people together in line with the Department’s mandate of nation-building and social cohesion.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Sunday, 31 May 2026

Time: 13:00 – 16:00

Venue: Old School Store, Sandton in Gauteng.

For RSVPs

Ms Phatheka Ntanta, Email: Phathekan@dsac.gov.za, Cell: 079 523 9751 (Call &WhatsApp).

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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