President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses official launch of Kruger National Park Centenary, 30 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 30 May 2026, address the official launch of the Kruger National Park (KNP) Centenary Commemoration at Skukuza Rest Camp in Mpumalanga.

The year 2026 marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s conservation history as Kruger National Park commemorates 100 years since its formal proclamation in 1926.

Held under the theme, “Our Heritage, Our Future,” the centenary commemorations will reflect on a century of conservation leadership, biodiversity protection, scientific progress, tourism development and heritage management.

This milestone also reaffirms the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability, inclusivity and shared heritage.

The centenary further provides an opportunity to honour the generations of rangers, scientists, communities, conservationists and leaders who contributed to the development and protection of one of the world’s most renowned protected areas.

The commemoration highlights the importance of collaborative partnerships in conservation, tourism and environmental sustainability, as well as the resilience and recovery of the Park following recent flooding that affected infrastructure, tourism operations and surrounding communities.

Kruger National Park remains one of South Africa’s leading conservation and tourism assets and continues to contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation, research, economic development and job creation.

The President will address the official launch as follows:

Date: Saturday, 30 May 2026

Time: 18h00

Venue: Skukuza Rest Camp, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

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