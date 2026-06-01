World-First: Stroke Survivor with Aphasia Terence Ang Reclaims His Voice Through AI Audiobook

New audiobook by stroke survivor and author Terence Ang, who lives with aphasia, using an AI-generated digital version of his own voice Author Terence Ang "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang Printed Word Reviews Terence Ang featured on a NYC Times Square Billboard

Singaporean author and advocate Terence Ang introduces ‘Brokenness Becomes Beautiful,’ a groundbreaking poetry audiobook using a digital clone of his own voice.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic intersection of human resilience and cutting-edge technology, Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang has announced a world-first achievement in inclusive storytelling. Ang is launching his highly anticipated new audiobook, Brokenness Becomes Beautiful, utilizing an AI-generated digital version of his own voice. This momentous release, alongside his celebrated poetry memoir Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story, will be featured at the upcoming American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition.In 2020, Ang’s life changed instantly when a stroke left him struggling with aphasia, a condition that severely impairs the ability to communicate. Refusing to be silenced, Ang turned to writing and illustrating as a lifeline, rebuilding his identity word by word. Now, through a deeply meaningful collaboration with advanced AI voice technology (including ElevenLabs), Ang has achieved what once felt impossible: reclaiming the exact vocal identity that the stroke threatened to take away.Brokenness Becomes Beautiful represents a monumental personal and creative milestone for Ang. By cloning his voice before the limitations of aphasia permanently altered his speech, the digital narration allows Ang to directly speak to his audience. The audiobook delivers an intimate, deeply moving collection of poetry centered on healing, reclaiming identity, and the raw beauty found in life’s fractures."Writing gave me a voice when words felt out of reach, but this audiobook allows me to truly be heard again," says Terence Ang. "To hear my own voice delivering these poems of resilience and survival is profoundly emotional. It is proof that technology, when guided by human heart, can heal and bridge the gaps left by trauma. Bringing this project and Thunderstroke to the global stage at the ALA is a dream I never thought possible when I was in the hospital bed."Ang’s participation at the American Library Association conference highlights his rising international presence. His fifth book, Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story, has already garnered widespread critical acclaim, recently being named a "TOP Pick" by Printed Word Reviews . Thunderstroke pairs starkly honest, raw poetry with vivid illustrations to guide readers through the grueling, yet hopeful, reality of stroke recovery.By showcasing both Thunderstroke and the revolutionary Brokenness Becomes Beautiful audiobook to thousands of librarians, educators, and global publishing leaders at the ALA, Ang aims to champion accessibility in literature and provide a beacon of hope for stroke survivors worldwide.Brokenness Becomes Beautiful and Thunderstroke challenge global perceptions of disability, demonstrating that artificial intelligence can be leveraged not to replace human expression, but to restore and empower it.To learn more about Terence Ang’s inspiring journey, view his catalog, or purchase his books, visit his Official Amazon Author Page at amazon.com/author/terenceang.About Terence AngTerence Ang is an author, illustrator, and passionate advocate for stroke survivors. Following a life-altering stroke in 2020, Ang transformed his personal recovery into a global mission of hope. Through his vulnerable prose, expressive artwork, and pioneering adoption of assistive AI technologies, he shines a light on aphasia awareness and the profound beauty of human resilience. He resides and creates in Singapore.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews, https://printedwordreviews.com/ , is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. With a steadfast commitment to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. Printed Word Reviews is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. with the ISSN 3067-011X.

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