5 days left for the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference 2026 hosted in Abu Dhabi

More than 206 speakers from 120 countries gather in Abu Dhabi to discuss AI, media, family values, and the future of humanity.

As we navigate the digital era, embracing modern technology thoughtfully and in a measured way is essential for families and individuals.” — Elder David A. Bednar

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only 5 days remaining before its opening, the conference’s Higher Organizing Committee confirmed the completion of the official agenda of the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference 2026 held from 3 to 5 June at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, the conference will take place under the theme “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community”, highlighting the growing influence of emerging technologies on societies, values, and human relationships.The Conference is presented by Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and the Abrahamic Family House, in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a main Partner, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities as a Knowledge Partner, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau as a Destination Partner.As global conversations around artificial intelligence, digital media, and social transformation continue to intensify, bringing together leading voices from around the world to discuss the future of humanity, technology, and intercultural understanding, this year’s edition will welcome more than 206 speakers from over 120 countries, alongside the participation of more than 4,500 attendees, including policymakers, academics, media professionals, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations.Over the course of three days, the conference agenda will feature keynote addresses, high-level discussions, and specialized sessions exploring topics related to artificial intelligence, media transformation, digital ethics, intercultural communication, and the future of social cohesion in an increasingly connected world.Commenting on the conference Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stated that:“For a second consecutive year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is privileged to collaborate with Emirates Scholar and engage in this high-level forum. We value the forum as an opportunity to encourage thoughtful dialogue across different sectors. In the UAE Year of the Family, the theme of this Conference is particularly relevant. As we navigate the digital era, embracing modern technology thoughtfully and in a measured way is essential, and we hope this Conference will help families and individuals in that effort”.Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General of Emirates Scholar Center, stressed the importance of maintaining a human-centered approach amid accelerating digital transformation, stating:“Artificial intelligence is not the core challenge; the greater concern lies in societies slowly adapting to a reality where algorithms increasingly influence decisions, interests, and even emotions. Today, we are facing a profound shift in the way human consciousness is shaped, making it essential to uphold our shared responsibility toward protecting humanity, preserving family values, and maintaining social balance in an era rapid digital transformation”.The Higher Organizing Committee invites government entities, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and members of the public to participate in the conference’s sessions and workshops, aimed at fostering international dialogue and exchanging knowledge and experiences across cultures.The conference arrives at a pivotal moment as societies around the world continue to navigate rapid technological transformation and evolving social dynamics. Through its discussions and international participation, IDCT 2026 aims to encourage meaningful dialogue on how innovation can coexist with human values, cultural identity, and social responsibility in an increasingly digital era.

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