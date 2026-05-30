Market Logic Network Expands Revenue Operations Systems for Connected Business Growth

Market Logic Network

Revenue Operation capabilities to help businesses align sales, marketing, CRM, service, automation, and reporting into one connected growth system

A strong RevOps system gives the business one connected view of the customer journey” — Jordi Argomaniz, Co-founder of Market Logic Network

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Logic Network LLC, an international business automation CRM , marketing, AI, and digital systems company, announced the expansion of its Revenue Operations systems designed to help businesses connect sales, marketing, customer service, CRM workflows, reporting, and automation into a unified operating structure for growth.As businesses continue investing in CRM platforms, marketing automation, paid advertising, AI tools, and customer service software, many still face the same operational problem: the systems do not work together.Leads are generated but not properly qualified. Sales teams follow up inconsistently. Marketing activity is disconnected from pipeline visibility. Customer service data remains separate from revenue intelligence. Leadership lacks a clear view of where opportunities are coming from, how they move through the business, and where revenue is being lost.The company helps organizations build connected systems that align the full customer lifecycle, from first interaction to lead capture, qualification, sales follow-up, proposal management, onboarding, customer communication, retention, reporting, and reactivation.Revenue Operations, often referred to as RevOps, has become increasingly important as companies look for more efficient ways to manage growth across departments. Gartner defines RevOps as a model that improves sales and marketing alignment by creating shared goals, unified metrics, stronger collaboration, better lead management, and a more seamless customer journey.The company’s Revenue Operations systems may include CRM architecture, pipeline design, lead source tracking, sales process automation, marketing-to-sales handoff logic, customer journey automation, service workflow integration, reporting dashboards, AI-assisted process support, and performance visibility across departments.This approach reflects the company’s broader positioning: Market Logic Network turns disconnected tools, manual processes, and inconsistent follow-up into connected systems for efficiency, visibility, conversion, and scalable growth.Industry trends also point toward a growing need for operational alignment. Recent RevOps analysis highlights that companies are moving beyond isolated CRM usage toward revenue orchestration, live customer data, workflow automation, AI-supported processes, and stronger coordination between marketing, sales, and service teams.Market Logic Network’s expanded RevOps systems are particularly relevant for small and mid-sized businesses, professional service firms, B2B companies, ecommerce brands, international companies, and organizations using platforms such as Zoho, HubSpot, Google, Meta, email marketing tools, website analytics, and customer service applications.The company’s RevOps systems are designed to support:- CRM implementation and optimization Sales pipeline structure- Marketing-to-sales handoff automation- Lead source tracking and attribution logic- Lead qualification workflows- Customer journey automation- Sales task creation and follow-up reminders- Internal team notifications- Proposal and onboarding workflows- Customer service and retention processes- Dashboard reporting and KPI visibility- AI-supported process improvement- Cross-department workflow alignmentThe objective is to help businesses move from disconnected execution to connected growth management. Instead of treating marketing, sales, service, and reporting as separate functions, Market Logic Network helps companies build a unified operational framework where every department contributes to revenue visibility and customer experience.This expansion also responds to a broader shift in how businesses are evaluating technology investments. As AI adoption increases across CRM, sales, marketing, and service platforms, companies need clean data, defined workflows, and connected systems before automation can deliver meaningful value.About Market Logic Network LLCMarket Logic Network is a business automation company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, with offices in Spain & Italy. Founded in 2023, currently serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia.The company specializes in business automation, CRM integration, Marketing Automation, custom AI agents, business intelligence, custom application development, web design and development, e-commerce, video editing, and social media management.Market Logic Network helps businesses modernize operations, improve efficiency, and scale through connected digital infrastructure and automation.For more information, visit:

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