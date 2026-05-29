Wish Recovery Launches Executive Rehab Program in Northridge, Los Angeles

Wish Recovery Luxury Rehab & Detox, Los Angeles

Wish Recovery is a luxury drug rehab and alcohol detox center in Northridge, California, offering resort-style treatment, gourmet meals, and 24/7 support.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wish Recovery , a luxury rehab in Los Angeles , has officially launched its Executive and Professionals Program—a clinical track built specifically for attorneys, physicians, founders, and senior-level professionals dealing with addiction and mental health. The program is part of a fully integrated care continuum that includes medically supervised detox, residential rehab, partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient programming (IOP)—all under one roof at its private Northridge estate.The need for this kind of treatment has been quietly growing for years. Senior professionals have been hit hard by sustained occupational stress, long periods of isolation, and mental health concerns that kept getting pushed to the back burner. And the standard 28-day rehab model? It was never really built for this population. It doesn't offer the level of privacy they need, and it rarely provides the clinical continuity required when someone has to go back to a high-profile career and a structured home life after treatment.Wish Recovery's continuum model was designed to close both of those gaps at once.Clients move through detox, residential treatment, and into outpatient phases without switching facilities, clinicians, or treatment plans. That transition—the one from inpatient back to everyday life—is historically where things fall apart. Here, it's treated as a clinical handoff, not a discharge. The private estate setting and resort-style environment give this population the discretion they require without compromising the depth of care.Every client starts with a comprehensive biopsychosocial assessment, which drives an individualized treatment plan. Therapy modalities include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), EMDR, and motivational interviewing. On the experiential side, the program incorporates art therapy, sound therapy, hypnotherapy, mindfulness meditation, and nutritional counseling. Co-occurring conditions—depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, trauma—are addressed at the same time as the substance use disorder, not after."What makes recovery sustainable isn't luxury alone—it's precision," said Kristen Gennaro, LMFT, Clinical Director of Wish Recovery’s Outpatient Services. “Our model is built around dedicated clinician time with each client, so we can actually see what's driving the substance use — the trauma underneath it, the co-occurring conditions, the behavioral patterns that have been there for years. When clinicians have the time to do that work properly, what's possible in treatment changes entirely."A few things set Wish Recovery apart in the Southern California luxury treatment space. The full continuum—detox, residential, PHP & IOP —is delivered by one clinical team on one private campus in Northridge, with sober-living assistance available for clients stepping down from higher levels of care. The executive and professionals programming is built into the clinical model itself, not layered on as a branding exercise. And the facility operates as an in-network provider — but only for major PPO insurance plans.Accepted insurance includes Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross, and Tricare. In-network coverage is available through Health Net HMO California for medically supervised detox and residential admissions. Medicaid, Medicare, and out-of-network HMO plans are not accepted. Benefits verification typically turns around within one business day.Wish Recovery holds LegitScript certification for addiction treatment and operates under California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) licensure. The facility carries industry accreditation through JCAHO, NAATP, CARF, and DHCS—reflecting compliance with national clinical and operational standards for behavioral health treatment.For admissions inquiries and confidential consultations, the intake team can be reached at (800) 641-2588. Roughly 90 percent of clients come from outside California, and Wish Recovery maintains a coordinated travel and admissions process for those coming from out of state.About Wish RecoveryWish Recovery was founded by a family with firsthand experience of how substance use disorder impacts people and the people who love them. The facility is a luxury addiction treatment provider located on a private estate in Northridge, California. It offers medically supervised detox, residential treatment in 30-, 60-, and 90-day formats, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient services for adults dealing with alcohol or substance use disorders—frequently alongside co-occurring mental health conditions. All programming takes place in a private, resort-style setting built around clinical continuity and discretion.

Wish Recovery Luxury Rehab & Detox

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