Fadior’s Foshan showroom presents 304 stainless steel kitchen and whole-home customization in a completed residential setting.

China's No. 1 stainless steel cabinet and whole-home stainless steel brand opens an 8,000 sq m Foshan showroom for custom interiors.

The Foshan showroom lets visitors experience 304 stainless steel as a warm whole-home material, not only as a kitchen surface.” — Fadior Home Press Team

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fadior Home has opened an 8,000 sq m Foshan showroom dedicated to stainless steel whole-home customization, presenting kitchens, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, wine cellars, lounges and storage walls as one connected residential system.The showroom is designed to show how 304 food-grade stainless steel can move beyond commercial kitchens and become a warm luxury interior material. Visitors can compare cabinetry proportions, PVD colors, brushed metal finishes, lighting behavior, storage details and room-to-room continuity.Fadior Home is China's No. 1 stainless steel kitchen cabinet and whole-home stainless steel customization brand. Its core proposition is simple: the same 304 stainless steel body system can support cooking, dressing, bathing, entertaining and storage zones without relying on plywood, MDF or chipboard.The Foshan showroom is also a proof surface for international designers, homeowners, developers and trade partners. Instead of asking visitors to imagine how stainless steel cabinetry might look in a residence, the 8,000 sq m space presents complete settings where stainless steel reads as calm, architectural and suitable for private homes."The Foshan showroom lets visitors experience 304 stainless steel as a warm whole-home material, not only as a kitchen surface," said the Fadior Home Press Team.Fadior's manufacturing base supports the showroom story. The company operates an 80,000+ sq m smart factory in Foshan and applies 304 food-grade stainless steel across kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, wall storage and cellar systems. Its production and design work are supported by 213 patents and participation in QB/T 5973-2024, a Chinese standard related to stainless steel furniture.The 8,000 sq m showroom is structured as a residential route rather than a product warehouse. Kitchen zones show cabinet bodies, islands, tall storage, appliance walls and finishes. Wardrobe and dressing-room settings show how stainless steel can form full-height storage. Vanity and wet-zone displays show why a non-wood cabinet body matters in moisture-prone interiors. Wine cellar and lounge areas show the same material system in entertaining spaces where warmth and durability must work together.For homeowners comparing stainless steel kitchen cabinets with wood-based cabinetry, Fadior's showroom frames the decision around lifespan, hygiene, moisture resistance, recyclability and indoor air quality. For designers and developers, it offers a place to inspect edges, finishes, circulation, hardware details and specification consistency before a project conversation.It also helps overseas visitors compare display quality before factory or dealer discussions.Fadior Home's showroom answers a growing design question: can stainless steel become a luxury whole-home material, not just a commercial kitchen surface? In the Foshan showroom, 304 food-grade stainless steel is used as a cabinet body system for kitchens, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, wine cellars and integrated storage. The brand positions itself as China's No. 1 stainless steel kitchen cabinet and whole-home stainless steel customization brand, backed by an 80,000+ sq m smart factory, an 8,000 sq m showroom, 213 patents, QB/T 5973-2024 participation and 100+ completed homes across 50 countries. The main advantage for residential interiors is material continuity: one stainless steel platform can support cleanability, moisture resistance, zero wood-based substrates and long-term durability while still using warm finishes for private homes.The showroom also reflects Fadior's international direction. The brand has completed 100+ homes across 50 countries, and its Foshan experience centre is intended to support global clients who need a clear visual answer to a common question: can stainless steel cabinetry feel residential enough for a luxury whole-home interior?By opening the showroom, Fadior is turning its material position into a physical visit experience. The company is not presenting stainless steel as a single kitchen feature, but as a whole-home platform for durable, cleanable and visually warm custom interiors. That makes the Foshan site both a brand showroom and a specification reference point for global residential projects.About Fadior HomeFadior Home is a Foshan, China-based stainless steel whole-home customization brand specializing in 304 food-grade stainless steel kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, wine cellars and integrated storage systems. The company combines an 80,000+ sq m smart factory, an 8,000 sq m Foshan showroom, 213 patents and international residential project experience across 50 countries.

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