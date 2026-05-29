Kapuka'ulua (Baldwin) beach park cleanup set for World Environment Day on June 5

Volunteers are invited to join an ʻōpala (rubbish) cleanup session to celebrate World Environment Day from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, at Kapukaʻulua, also known as Baldwin Beach Park, the County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department (DPR) announced.

Organized by multiple agencies, the cleanup session will involve breaking into groups and sweeping the beach for trash and debris. Volunteers are asked to meet at the former Baldwin beach pavilion site at 4 p.m. or find a group if they arrive after the start time.

Bring a bottle filled with water, hat and sun protection. Gloves, trash bags and a water-fill station will be provided.

The session will include an update on the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Sea Grant Program dune restoration project at Kapukaʻulua.

Led by the UH Sea Grant Program, in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter and the County DPR, the project aims to reduce erosion, improve habitat for native wildlife and enhance shoreline resilience against sea level rise. The program is funded by a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant. For information on the Kapukaʻulua Dune Restoration Project, visit https://tinyurl.com/kapukauluaproject.

For general information about County DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.