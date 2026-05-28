Air quality alert issued due to ozone for Friday, May 29, for the Twin Cities

What this alert means

The air quality index (AQI) is color-coded. Air quality alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories. For a full description of each air quality category, visit airnow.gov.

Health effects

There are people who are more likely to be affected when ozone pollution reaches an unhealthy level.

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.

Children and teenagers.

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

Some healthy people who are more sensitive to ozone even though they have none of the risk factors. There may be a genetic base for this increased sensitivity.

Unhealthy ozone can aggravate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing, or unusual fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider.

Take precautions: Everyone should take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy.

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

Pollution reduction tips

Ozone is produced on hot, sunny days by a chemical reaction between volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen.

Reduce vehicle trips and fill the gas tank at dawn or dusk.

Encourage use of public transport, or carpool, when possible.

Postpone use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days. Use battery or manual equipment instead.

Avoid backyard fires.

Stay informed