CONECTIV and SONOPRESS Sign Strategic Agreement to Expand Sustainable EcoRecord Manufacturing in North America

CONECTIV and SONOPRESS today announced the signing of a strategic agreement to support and expand EcoRecord manufacturing for the North American market.

GUETERSLOH, GERMANY, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the exclusive arrangement, CONECTIV will purchase and operate EcoRecord production lines at CONECTIV’s existing manufacturing facilities. Capacity is expected to be installed and operational during the third quarter of 2026.

EcoRecord is an innovative injection molded LP record technology developed by SONOPRESS that utilizes PET materials and advanced manufacturing processes designed to reduce environmental impact compared to traditional vinyl record production. The collaboration supports the music industry’s increasing focus on sustainability and aligns with broader environmental goals established through the Music Climate Pact.

The agreement establishes a long-term strategic collaboration between the companies focused on manufacturing and distributing EcoRecords throughout North America. It also contemplates future expansion opportunities, including the potential installation of additional EcoRecord production lines based on market demand.

“This partnership represents an important milestone in the evolution of sustainable music manufacturing in North America,” said Rob Wipper, CEO of CONECTIV. “By combining SONOPRESS’ EcoRecord technology with CONECTIV’s industry leading manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, we are creating a scalable platform that provides music labels and artists with additional sustainable production options.”

“We are excited to expand the reach of EcoRecord technology into North America through our collaboration with CONECTIV,” said Sven Deutschmann, CEO of SONOPRESS. “CONECTIV’s operational expertise and strategic footprint across North America make them an ideal partner as we continue supporting the music industry’s transition toward more sustainable production solutions.”

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