Couscous launches AI operators that book home services jobs

The concierge-delivered engine layers on top of ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro and other CRMs; the company is recruiting its first design-partner operators.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Couscous , an AI software company for high-ticket home services, launched May 29 with a contrarian pitch to HVAC, electrical and plumbing operators: stop buying more leads. The company's three AI operators answer inbound calls, route jobs and draft quotes on top of the CRM a shop already runs, and Couscous is now recruiting its first design-partner operators.The launch targets a specific leak. In most home services shops, booked revenue is lost at the bottom of the funnel, not the top: the after-hours call that goes to voicemail, the estimate that takes three days to send, the past customer no one calls before the season turns. Couscous argues that operators answer all three by spending more on acquisition, when the constraint is capacity, not demand.The product is three AI operators that sit on top of a shop's existing stack rather than replacing it. AI Call Operator answers calls around the clock, qualifies the job, books it into the CRM and texts a confirmation. AI Dispatcher ranks inbound work by ticket size, urgency, service area and crew fit, then routes it. AI Estimator turns job photos, field notes and a shop's pricing rules into good, better and best quotes in minutes. Couscous is concierge-delivered rather than self-serve software, fitted to one operator's services and pricing, and most shops are live on a first capability in one to three weeks."Home services owners are told the answer is always more leads, and it almost never is," said Bogdan Serebryakov, founder of Couscous. "The job is already in the building — it is the 7 p.m. call nobody answered. We fit the AI to one shop's playbook so the phone stops going to voicemail."Couscous is launching pre-revenue and is not disclosing customer names, usage figures or funding. The company says it is selecting a small group of design-partner operators across the three trades to refine the product before a wider release.About CouscousCouscous is an AI software company for high-ticket home services, founded by Bogdan Serebryakov. Its products — AI Call Operator, AI Dispatcher and AI Estimator — handle call intake, job routing and estimating for HVAC, electrical and plumbing operators, and run on top of existing CRM, dispatch and pricing systems including ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, FieldEdge and Jobber. The company is based online at couscous.ai and is recruiting its first design-partner operators.Media contactBogdan SerebryakovFounder, Couscoushi@couscous.ai

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