Immortal Inc. Invites the Public to Help Build the Future of Family Connection
Immortal Inc. launches its first public investment round to grow Famzona, a platform helping families connect and preserve legacies.
Since its inception, Immortal has focused on helping people preserve the legacies of their loved ones. In 2024, the company launched Famzona, which combines legacy preservation tools with a private online space where entire families can stay connected.
“We are bringing together new investors, seasoned investors, online family safety advocates, genealogy enthusiasts, futurists, and more. As a collective, we are going to build something amazing,” said Louis Frank, Founder and CEO of Immortal. “By including our customers as actual investors, we are able to align Famzona’s business model with the needs of real families.”
Funds raised through the Reg CF investment offering will help drive Famzona’s growth by enhancing technology, expanding gift shop selections, and broadening customer acquisition efforts. These are the first external capital raised by Immortal.
To learn more about the Immortal Inc. investment opportunity and how to participate, visit wefunder.com/immortal.
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For interviews, media coverage, or additional assets, please contact pr@immortal.software
About Immortal Inc.
Immortal Inc., based in Seattle, WA, has been pioneering digital legacy preservation since 2017. The company’s suite of tools, including Archive.Life, ArchiveOne, Remortal, and Famzona, offers innovative ways to document, preserve, and celebrate the lives of individuals and families.
About Famzona
Famzona provides a private sanctuary where entire families can share news, plan events, preserve milestones, shop for gifts, and interact with departed loved ones. The platform is free for the entire family to join. With an optional subscription, users can access a suite of AI-powered legacy preservation tools called “Love ReCrafted.” The platform is accessible at Famzona.com.
About Equity Crowdfunding
In 2012, Congress passed the JOBS Act to help small businesses raise capital through equity crowdfunding. Under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), startups can raise up to $5 million annually online from everyday investors, not just accredited investors. The law expands access to early-stage investing while including regulatory safeguards designed to protect investors
Join us in redefining how families connect and preserve their legacies.
Join Famzona today: https://famzona.com
Investment information: https://wefunder.com/immortal
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Immortal Inc. Equity Seed Round wefunder.com/Immortal
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