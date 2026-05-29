Sarens completes load test of a 1,189.6-ton lifting frame for a large industrial module at ExxonMobil's yard in Chonburi

Sarens' works for Exxonmobile in Chonburi

The operation validated the structural capacity of the lifting accessory, ensuring the integrity required for the subsequent phases of the development.

SATTAHIP, CHONBURI, THAILAND, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarens has successfully completed the load test of a lifting frame as part of the THA-Chonburi-ExxonMobil BIH 786-262 VPE project in their Sattahip fabrication yard, Chonburi Province, Thailand on behalf of its client Vatana Phaisal Engineering. The operation, carried out under strict safety protocols and controlled conditions, validated the structural capacity of the custom-designed lifting accessory, ensuring the technical integrity required for the subsequent phases of the industrial development in the region.The Sattahip site, in the coastal province of Chonburi, is a key hub for the development of large-scale industrial infrastructure in Southeast Asia. The primary objective of this phase was to verify, through a certified load test, that the custom-designed lifting frame for the module lift meets all technical and safety requirements prior to its final operational deployment.The load test was applied to a lifting frame with a nominal capacity of 1,189.6 tons, specifically designed for lifting the project's main module. The test procedure was carried out in accordance with the OSHA 1926.251(a)(4) standard, which requires a load test at 125% of the maximum working load for custom-designed lifting accessories. To achieve this, Sarens' heavy lift engineering team carried out exhaustive planning, including prior verification of the ground bearing capacity, the definition of exclusion zones, and a disciplined communications system throughout the execution.Following the assessment of the site and operational conditions, Sarens' experts selected the SCC8000A and CC6800 (on cross-hire) cranes as the main crane configuration, operating in a coordinated tandem lifting to execute the load test. Supporting the main operation, an A600 crane, two STC600 units, and a GR300 model were additionally deployed for assisting lifts and site handling.The main crane components were mobilised from Sarens' Rayong yard to the Sattahip site by road using hydraulic trailers. Several additional transports were required for crane components, counterweights, rigging gear, and accessories, with deliveries sequenced to match site access and assembly planning. The key challenges during the assembly phase, which included offloading, assembly, inspection, and functional checks prior to the load test, were managing site access and traffic, maintaining safe assembly zones, and ensuring adequate ground preparation and stability for crane pads.Once assembly was complete, the work consisted of the load test of the 1,189.6-ton lifting frame. Key factors for success were tight coordination between all teams involved, a controlled test area, stable crane footing, and execution in controlled stages with agreed hold points. This phased approach allowed the structural response of the frame to be monitored at each load increment, ensuring compliance with the established acceptance criteria at all times.The main challenges of the operation were related to site access management, space management within an active industrial area, and maintaining strong safety controls throughout the test. The sequence was closely supervised with careful positioning and slewing as required during the tandem lift and test execution.The validation of the lifting frame represents a critical milestone in ensuring the operational continuity of the Chonburi-ExxonMobil project in Thailand. By certifying the structural integrity of the lifting accessory under controlled conditions, Sarens directly contributed to guaranteeing the safety of heavy lift operations in subsequent phases, reducing technical risk and reinforcing industry execution standards in the region.Ukrit Phorjai, Project Manager at Sarens Thailand, stated: "This project helps strengthen local industrial capacity, consolidates the supply chain for large-scale projects in Southeast Asia, and raises the bar for technical standards in complex lifting operations, improving safety for everyone in future projects. Executing a 1,189.6-ton load test under OSHA standards in an active industrial environment demands a highly qualified team. We are really proud of the work we have carried out on the yard, ensuring future safe operations in this type of facility."Sarens has more than 70 years of international experience in the development and installation of strategically important projects. The company has been recently involved in the Clean Fuel Project works in Thailand, in the expansion of the S-Oil plant in Ulsan, South Korea, in the construction of the Petroperu refinery in Talara (Peru), and in the Skikda refinery in Algeria among others. Sarens was also commissioned by PTSC M&C for the load out of an LQUP jacket weighing more than 4,500 tons in Vietnam that will be dedicated to the extraction of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal.

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