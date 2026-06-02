RideShare Carz Expands to Atlanta and Phoenix Using Vulog’s Mobility Platform, Growing Fleet to 650 Vehicles

Vulog is the leading mobility technology provider RideShare Carz delivers flexible high-quality vehicle rentals designed to help rideshare and gig drivers earn more with confidence

As demand for flexible rentals continues to grow, Vulog provides the configurable tools we need to align with our workflows and better support our drivers.” — Matthew Alexander, President at RideShare Carz.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vulog , a global leader in mobility technology, announced that RideShare Carz has expanded into Phoenix and Atlanta, increasing its fleet to 650 vehicles across six U.S. markets: Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio. As a preferred rental partner on the Uber Vehicle Marketplace, RideShare Carz provides gig‑economy drivers with flexible access to vehicles across its operating regions.RideShare Carz began integrating Vulog’s mobility platform into its operational infrastructure in 2024. Vulog’s technology supports core components of the company’s rental and operational workflows — including booking, billing, fleet control, and fraud‑prevention processes — providing a configurable and consistent technology layer that aligns with RideShare Carz’s multi‑market operations.A SCALABLE DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR GIG-DRIVER RENTALSAs demand for flexible vehicle access continues to grow among rideshare and delivery drivers, rental operators require digital systems that support multi‑market operations, customer management, and real‑time fleet oversight and control. Vulog’s platform is used by RideShare Carz as part of its broader technology stack, integrating features that align with its rental workflows and multi‑city operations.“RideShare Carz has built a strong operational model as they’ve expanded into new markets,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “Our platform is designed to provide the digital infrastructure that operators need to manage multi-city fleets and deliver a reliable experience to gig-economy drivers.”SUPPORTING CONSISTENT OPERATIONAL CONTROLSVulog’s platform includes an auto-extension and immobilization workflow used by RideShare Carz to support its internal fraud-prevention and revenue-protection processes. When a rental period ends without return, the system can automatically extend the booking and notify the customer with payment options. If the issue remains unresolved, the vehicle can be immobilized and routed for recovery. Direct-messaging tools also provide structured alerts to the RideShare Carz team on upcoming expirations, extension outcomes, and recovery status. These capabilities are designed to help RideShare Carz maintain consistent internal processes across markets by limiting manual touchpoints and providing a standardized framework for recovery workflows.FLEXIBLE LAUNCH MODELS FOR MULTI-MARKETING DEPLOYMENTVulog’s platform also supports boxless launch capabilities, enabling operators to deploy services with or without in-vehicle telematics depending on market requirements. This flexibility allows RideShare Carz to adapt its operational model to local conditions and launch timelines. Digital rental extensions allow drivers to extend bookings directly through the platform, improving the driver experience while reducing administrative workload for RideShare Carz’s team.“Vulog is one of the technology partners integrated into our multi-market operations,” says Matthew Alexander, President at RideShare Carz. “As demand for flexible rentals continues to grow, having configurable tools that align with our workflows and support our drivers is essential."FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTAs RideShare Carz continues to expand its footprint, Vulog will remain focused on delivering configurable, scalable technology that supports operators across diverse mobility models and evolving market environments.ABOUT RIDESHARE CARZRideShare Carz’s mission is to empower rideshare and delivery drivers with the tools, education, and opportunities to take control of their financial futures. The company provides reliable, high-quality rental vehicles and expertise to help drivers become their own boss, maximize their earnings, and create an earning schedule that fits their lifestyle. Through competitive pricing, flexible rental options, and a commitment to driver success, RideShare Carz strives to remove barriers to entry and support drivers in building a profitable and sustainable business. As RideShare Carz expands its reach, the company remains dedicated to fostering a community of independent entrepreneurs who thrive in the evolving gig economy.ABOUT VULOGVulog is the world’s leading mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations, driving profitability, and bringing positive change globally with sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions. Since 2006, Vulog’s advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful mobility businesses with powerful fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. Vulog enables the launch of large-scale fleets in just three months and is trusted by global leaders such as Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, VW Group, and innovative local operators around the world.

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