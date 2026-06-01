New and Sustainable Weight Loss Program Launches in Raleigh & Wilmington, Providing an Alternative to GLP-1 Medications

Raleigh and Wilmington Weight Loss Centers introduce a new program this summer to maintain weight loss without relying on GLP-1 meds.

This summer, we’re helping people take control of their health and break free from GLP-1 meds. It’s time to focus on sustainable weight loss, improved health, free from medication dependency.” — Dr. Craig McGiffin

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Raleigh Weight Loss Center and Wilmington Weight Loss are helping people in North Carolina and across the country take charge of their health with the innovative GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program. The program is designed to help individuals transition off GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, while maintaining their weight loss through a natural, medication-free approach.With the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications as a weight loss solution, many individuals face challenges such as dependency, nutritional deficiencies, and muscle loss. The GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program provides a personalized approach to overcome these issues and achieve lasting results, all without the need for potentially harmful medications.“Summer is the perfect time to say goodbye to GLP-1 medications and start building a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Dr. Craig McGiffin, co-founder of Raleigh and Wilmington Weight Loss Centers. “Our GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program empowers individuals to maintain their weight loss while improving their overall health, without relying on medications.”The Risks of Long-Term GLP-1 UseWhile GLP-1 medications are effective for short-term weight loss, they do not address the root causes of weight gain and often lead to long-term challenges, including:- Muscle Loss: Many individuals experience a loss of lean muscle mass while on GLP-1 medications, which can lower metabolism and make weight maintenance difficult.- Nutritional Deficiencies: Appetite suppression caused by these medications can result in inadequate nutrient intake, leading to long-term health issues.- Dependency and Weight Regain: Many people struggle to maintain their weight after discontinuing GLP-1 medications, leading to frustration and reliance on medication.The GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program was designed to address these challenges and provide a sustainable, holistic solution for weight loss.How the GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program WorksThe GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program is a science-backed, comprehensive approach to transitioning off GLP-1 medications. It includes:- Personalized Nutrition Plans: Tailored meal plans designed to address nutritional deficiencies and promote balanced eating habits that support the patient’s overall health goals.- Strength-Building Exercise Programs: Focused on preserving and rebuilding lean muscle mass to improve metabolism and physical strength.- Behavioral Coaching: One-on-one coaching to help patients develop healthier habits, manage cravings, and create a sustainable relationship with food.- Ongoing Monitoring and Support: Regular check-ins with weight loss specialists to ensure patients stay on track and achieve their desired outcomes.“Our program is not just about weight loss. It’s about creating a lifestyle that supports long-term health and confidence,” said Dr. Craig McGiffin, co-founder of Raleigh and Wilmington Weight Loss Centers.Why Summer Is the Perfect Time to StartSummer brings opportunities for outdoor activities, vacations, and social events, making it an ideal time to focus on health and wellness. The GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program equips patients with the tools and support needed to feel confident, energized, and ready to enjoy the season.“This summer, we’re helping people take control of their health and break free from GLP-1 medications,” said Dr. McGiffin. “It’s time to focus on sustainable weight loss, improved health, and building a better future, free from medication dependency.”About Raleigh Weight Loss Center and Wilmington Weight LossRaleigh Weight Loss Center and Wilmington Weight Loss are dedicated to helping individuals achieve their weight loss goals through all-natural, personalized, evidence-based programs. With a focus on sustainable results and whole-body health, the centers provide a range of services, including medical weight loss, dietary counseling, and fitness coaching. Those near Raleigh, Cary, and Wilmington, NC, can visit the local offices. The popular Virtual Program is also available, offering convenience to individuals anywhere in the country.To learn more about the GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program or schedule a free consultation, visit raleighweightlosscenter.com or contact us directly at (919) 366-7500.

Medically Speaking, featuring Dr. Craig McGiffin of Raleigh and Wilmington Weight Loss

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