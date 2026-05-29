VDOT Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert June 1-7, 2026

LYNCHBURG — Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Amherst County:

Route 1202 (Lynchburg Avenue over Branch Harris Creek) – Bridge closure due to deterioration. A detour is in place utilizing Brooks St., Harrison Ave., Francis Ave., and Route 29 Business. Expected completion September 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 Appomattox Bypass (Richmond Highway) - Road reconstruction. Westbound Route 460 reduced to one lane and speed limit reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Change in traffic pattern beginning Wednesday, May 27, weather permitting. Traffic will be moved to the left lane on Route 460 (Richmond Highway). The Route 24 (Old Courthouse Road) and Route 26 (Oakville Road) ramps will be closed intermittently during the day on Wednesday, May 27. Expect delays. NOTE: An Automated Photo Enforcement system is in place. Maintain proper speed throughout the work zone. Estimated completion December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 601 (Pattie Road) - Road closure due to bridge replacement. (37.619528 -78.613951) A detour is in place. Expected completion June 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 (Wards Road) - Intersection improvement project. The right lane will be closed in the northbound direction from 0.25 miles south of Route 699 (Gladys Road) to 0.1 miles north of Route 699. The right lane will be closed in the southbound direction from 0.26 miles north of Route 699 to 0.66 miles north of Route 699. Expected completion September 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 642 (Mossing Ford Road) over Roanoke Creek - Bridge replacement. The bridge over Roanoke Creek is closed with detour in place to direct traffic. Estimated reopening December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note district-wide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 501: Huell Matthews Highway from Route 744 (East Hyco Road) to Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) - Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, and guardrail replacement project. Lane closures expected. Estimated completion December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Please note district-wide activities above.

Nelson County:

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) - Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Beginning June 1, 2026, Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) will be closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. During this time, the right, northbound lane of Route 29 will be closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 will be reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. The closure and detour are expected to remain in place until July 31, 2026.

Route 623 (Myndus Road) - Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 629 (Piney Grove Rd.) - Culvert replacement. Piney Forest Rd. will be closed to through traffic from Route 900 (Glenland Rd.) to Route 630 (Watlington Rd.) starting Monday, May 4. Expected completion end of June 2026.

Route 817 (Mountain Drive) - Bridge closure. The bridge over Turkeycock Creek is temporarily closed. A detour is in place. Expected completion December 2026.

Route 311 (Harville-Saunders Parkway) - Road widening project. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations. Expected completion November 2027.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note district-wide activities above.