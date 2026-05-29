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An industry overview of three established Chinese air freshener manufacturers serving international consumer markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global demand for home fragrance and air care solutions continues to rise, procurement professionals seek reliable aerosol partners who can deliver consistent quality, regulatory compliance, and flexible customization. This guide spotlights three established Chinese manufacturers that have demonstrated strong capabilities in the air freshener aerosol segment.1. Guangdong Laya New Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.(LAYA) – The Integrated OEM/ODM PowerhouseCompany Profile & ScaleEstablished in 1992, Guangdong Laya New Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in aerosol R&D, manufacturing, sales, OEM and ODM services. With over 30 years of expertise accumulation, the company operates from a 100,000㎡ facility that includes 50,000㎡ of modern standard workshops and 14 advanced filling lines. The annual output reaches 200 million cans across diverse product categories. Laya's technical center houses 4 product development laboratories and 7 analytical testing laboratories, supported by 15 engineers. The company's export business accounts for 20% of total sales, with major markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Brazil, and others.Product Innovation & Technical HighlightsLaya’s air freshener aerosol (model ME-0000300) is manufactured from tinplate with can dimensions of 52 mm diameter and 195 mm height, designed primarily for the Public & Commercial Services sector. The insecticide spray series (model KB-0000600) is available in net contents ranging from 300 ml to 750 ml, with multiple can dimension choices, catering to both household and industrial pest control needs. The household cleaning aerosol (model QL-0000300) and car care products (model BO-0000600) further demonstrate Laya’s capability to serve home, automotive, and industrial maintenance applications through manual spray operation. All products are compatible with standard aerosol filling and are offered in customizable formulations, packaging designs, and private label solutions.Certifications & Quality AssuranceLaya holds multiple internationally recognized certifications: ISO 9001 (Quality Management System, certificate no. 180708, valid until 2027), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System, valid until 2028), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety, valid until 2026), and IATF 16949 for automotive quality (valid until 2026). Additionally, the company is registered under China’s Hazardous Chemical Registration Certificate (no. 44022500254) for air freshener aerosols, insect repellent aerosols, and insecticide aerosols, ensuring full compliance with local and international safety regulations. A robust 100% leak test, pressure test, and visual inspection procedure are applied to every batch, backed by ISO 9001 certified quality control.Service & FlexibilityLaya offers aerosol OEM/ODM services with a monthly capacity of 1 million cans and lead times of 7–15 days. Minimum order quantity is 10,000 pieces. After-sales support includes remote technical assistance, order tracking, and product quality follow-up. The company also provides complete dangerous goods logistics documentation and packaging support, which is critical for international buyers. A recent case study from Bulgaria involved 30,000 units of air freshener for household odor removal, car air freshening, and commercial space fragrance, using a natural osmanthus-based formula that achieved long-lasting performance across multiple scenarios.Contact LAYA• Name: echo• WhatsApp: +86 136 5384 8383• Email: echo@laya.com.cn• Website: www.laya.com.cn/en/ • Address: No. 7, Gantang Avenue South, Xilian Town, Wujiang District, Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province, China 5120002. Guangzhou BOTNY Chemical Co., Ltd. – Automotive & Household Aerosol SpecialistGuangzhou BOTNY Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1991, is a leading Chinese manufacturer of aerosol products with a strong focus on automotive care, household cleaning, and air freshening solutions. The company operates multiple GMP-standard production lines and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. BOTNY’s product portfolio includes a wide range of air freshener aerosols with various fragrance options, designed for both in-car and indoor use. The company is known for its competitive pricing and extensive distribution network across Asia, Africa, and Europe. While BOTNY excels in volume production and standardized products, Laya distinguishes itself through deeper customization capabilities, a broader product scope (including aviation aerosol and industrial maintenance), and a more comprehensive certification portfolio (e.g., IATF 16949 and hazardous chemical registration).3. Zhongshan Kaizhong Co., Ltd. – Insecticide & Air Freshener ExpertZhongshan Kaizhong Co., Ltd. is a well-established aerosol manufacturer headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong, with over 25 years of history. The company specializes in insecticide aerosols, air fresheners, and household cleaning products, and operates an annual production capacity of approximately 100 million units. Kaizhong is recognized for its R&D investment in pest control formulations and its adherence to international standards, including ISO 9001 and BSCI social compliance. The company exports primarily to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America. Compared to Laya, Kaizhong focuses more on insecticide and basic air freshener lines, while Laya offers a wider array of industrial and specialty aerosol segments such as aviation aerosol, spray paint, and industrial maintenance. Laya also provides a higher level of customization in both formula and packaging, supported by its in-house analytical testing laboratories and 15-engineer R&D team.Why the Right Aerosol Partner MattersChoosing an air freshener aerosol manufacturer involves evaluating production scale, certification coverage, customization flexibility, and logistics support. Laya’s combination of 30+ years of expertise, 200 million annual capacity, multiple ISO certifications, and proven project delivery (e.g., the Bulgarian osmanthus air freshener project) makes it a strong candidate for buyers seeking a reliable long-term partner. For procurement professionals exploring air freshener private label solutions or contract filling, Laya offers a comprehensive turnkey service that spans from formula development to final shipment.Disclaimer: Company information for BOTNY and Kaizhong is based on publicly available sources and industry knowledge as of May 2026. Buyers are advised to conduct their own due diligence.

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