The Women Behind The B2B Marketing Summit: How An All-Female Team Brought 200+ Marketing Leaders Into One Room

The team behind the B2B Marketing Summit hosted by The Ortus Club in Singapore The B2B Marketing Summit hosted by The Ortus Club in Singapore The B2B Marketing Summit hosted by The Ortus Club in Singapore

A behind-the-scenes look at the female-led team behind one of APAC’s biggest B2B marketing summits.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore. It is rare, in any industry, to walk into a room and find that the team running it is entirely female. It is rarer still in B2B events, a space historically dominated by men in suits running large-format conferences with corporate-sponsor energy.

The B2B Marketing Summit at Marina Bay Sands was different.

The 200 senior marketing leaders who attended noticed it immediately. The team running the day, from the founder on stage to the host with the mic to the woman quietly fixing the lighting in the back, was almost entirely female. Most of them were millennials. Some were Gen Z. All of them had grown up, professionally, inside The Ortus Club. This is who they are, and how they got here.

THE FOUNDER WHO STARTED IT ALL IN HER MID-TWENTIES

Jess Circi co-founded The Ortus Club in Singapore in 2015. She was in her mid-twenties, building a B2B events business in an industry that was about to be reshaped by a pandemic, the creator economy, and AI. A decade later, the company has produced 2,500+ events in 40+ countries and worked with Google, Meta, AWS, Visa, Canva, NVIDIA, Adobe, and Twilio, to name a few.

"This level of preparation didn't happen overnight," Jess said of the Summit. "It happened over the course of a decade, and we're still learning every single day." On the question of building a team of young, ambitious women while still being one herself, Jess is direct. "Everyone is figuring it out. But we learned to do it together."

WHAT THESE WOMEN HAVE IN COMMON (ALMOST NOTHING)

The team behind The B2B Marketing Summit is one of the most strikingly different groups you will ever see working under one company name.

Sabrina Manansala, the Summit's host, is a trained musician and actress whose improvisation background is the kind of thing you cannot teach. She kept 200 senior executives engaged for hours from the stage.

Anya Africa, Head of Operations, ran the podcast corner, sitting down with attendees to capture the insights that became the Summit's editorial backbone.

Jamie Aclan, Managing Partner, walked the floor with a microphone all day, capturing the red carpet moments that have become a defining feature of modern executive events.

Ines Smith Garcia, Head of Event Partnerships, ran sponsor relations with Ahrefs, Twilio, and SailPoint, making sure every sponsor walked away with the meaningful engagement they came for.

Yna Maniago, Event Production Lead, managed every physical detail of the venue, from stage and lighting design to supplier coordination.

Ciara Manalansan, Head of Client Relations, worked the floor doing what no software can replicate: memorising the names, stories, and contexts of 200 senior executives in real time.

Aira Jacobo and BB Batongbakal ran logistics, the layer of an event that is invisible when it is done well and catastrophic when it is not.

Chayee Diyco led marketing, transcribing insights live and guiding the photography and video team to capture the day for months of post-event content.

And behind the scenes, Flandra Saidiku, Nikki Clanor, and Karen had spent months on the commercial conversations, guest curation, and post-event follow-up that determine whether an event actually generates business or just looks good on Instagram.

"What these girls have in common is almost nothing," Jess said. "But they're driven, dedicated, and here to prove what they can do."

WHAT IT ACTUALLY TAKES TO BUILD A TEAM THIS CLOSE

The Ortus Club team is unusually tight. They have worked together for years. They have grown up together professionally. They know each other's strengths, weaknesses, and signals on the day of an event.

That closeness is not a happy accident. It is the result of two co-founders who decided, early on, that they would rather build slowly with people who were willing to figure it out alongside them than scale fast with strangers.

"Our team is so close, and we have worked together for so long, that the second something shifts, someone is already on it before anyone in the room would notice," Jess said. "That is not luck. That is muscle memory built over hundreds of events."

When asked what she is most proud of after a decade of building Ortus, Jess does not talk about revenue, headcount, or growth.

"I was getting goosebumps watching the people I admire so much really give it their all. The proud moment for me wasn't standing on stage. It was watching the women on my team be so prepared, so calm, and so good at what they do."

A DIFFERENT KIND OF EVENT INDUSTRY

The B2B Marketing Summit is part of a broader shift. Executive events are no longer about ballroom keynotes and corporate sponsorship banners. They are about intimacy, curation, and the people who can make 200 strangers feel like they were always meant to be in the same room.

That work, increasingly, is being done by young women who built their careers on the operations side of an industry that did not always make space for them.

The Ortus Club is one of the first agencies to put that team front and centre.

"We have learned from the best of the best, and that is our clients," Jess said. "Everything we know about executive events, we know because brands like Google, Canva, and NVIDIA trusted us with their rooms first. Now we get to use everything we learned to build our own stage."

ABOUT THE ORTUS CLUB

The Ortus Club is a global B2B executive event agency specialising in curated, invite-only knowledge-sharing experiences for senior decision-makers. Founded in 2015, the company has hosted over 2,500 events across 40+ countries in 15+ languages, partnering with organisations including Google, AWS, Meta, Visa, Canva, NVIDIA, Twilio, Dell, and Adobe. Learn more at ortusclub.com.

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