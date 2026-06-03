Big-O illustrates how cross-border PR can become AI search visibility infrastructure for SMEs, following a Japan PR case with 24 media pickups in three days.

Taiwanese AI startup introduces a DSCS-powered AaaS model following a Japan PR campaign with 24 media pickups in three days.

AI engines cite what they can verify. Most SMEs sit invisible to that pipeline. DSCS makes a company's ESG and brand assets natively quotable by AI.” — Hsiao-Ko Chang, Founder & CEO, Bigomorfi

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big-O Information Intelligence Corp. ("Bigomorfi"), a Taiwanese AI sustainability tech startup, today announced the international launch of its Digital Sustainability Credit System ( DSCS ) — a structured, signed, and connected data architecture that converts a company's ESG records, technical narratives, and brand assets into AI-citable, verifiable digital signals.The launch follows a Japan PR campaign in late May 2026, in which Big-O secured 24 Japanese media pickups within three days — including Mapion News, Asahi Shimbun Digital, and Toyo Keizai Online — through PR TIMES distribution, validating the cross-border discoverability mechanism that DSCS is designed to scale. The campaign was operated by the company's founding team directly, without any traditional PR agency, using AI-assisted media targeting and self-hosted analytics.As generative AI shifts user behavior from search-and-click to ask-and-read, small and mid-sized enterprises face a structural challenge: AI models cite what they can structure, verify, and trust — not what is buried in unindexed marketing pages. DSCS addresses this through a three-layer architecture that emits schema.org JSON-LD for AI crawler ingestion, anchors key sustainability records to the Bitcoin blockchain via OpenTimestamps for verifiable provenance, and runs cross-platform consistency checks across owned domains, third-party media coverage, and AI-readable endpoints.Building on the DSCS architecture, Big-O is launching an Agent-as-a-Service ( AaaS ) consulting model that helps SMEs operationalize AI search visibility in weeks rather than quarters. The platform is supported by a Taiwan utility-model-patented Rough Set and MCDM architecture (Patent No. M683041, valid through February 1, 2036) and Bitcoin-anchored timestamp proofs.Big-O's platform is designed to support brand discoverability across AI search and answer platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. The DSCS structured layer outputs the schema.org markup these systems' citation pipelines consume, while the signed layer's OpenTimestamps proofs give each cited record a verifiable Bitcoin-anchored hash — addressing the provenance gap that current generative-AI systems are beginning to demand.About Big-O Information Intelligence Corp.: Founded in 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, the company operates three platforms — bigomorfi.ai (corporate), bigomorfi.app (AI content generation SaaS), and bigomorfi.com (sustainable e-commerce). Founder and CEO Hsiao-Ko (Elaine) Chang holds an M.S. in Management Sciences from Tamkang University.Media contact: partnership@bigomorfi.aiWeb: https://bigomorfi.ai Press kit: https://bigomorfi.ai/en/newsroom/dscs-launch-2026

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