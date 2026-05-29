Long-Awaited Return: Premium Ticket withNaruto Sage Mode Cloak Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato'

Hit Premium Ticket to Be Reissued from May 30 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set within the breathtaking natural scenery of Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, Nijigen no Mori is a sprawling theme park that serves as a global hub for Japanese pop culture. Spanning an area equivalent to 185 football pitches, this destination invites travelers to transform an ordinary vacation into an extraordinary journey for the senses. The park seamlessly combines high-tech interactive experiences with the beauty of nature. Here, visitors can challenge themselves both physically and mentally as they step directly into the worlds of their favorite legendary anime and manga stories.Located within Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island, Japan, “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is a one-of-a-kind "real life ninja" experience and a world-class attraction where you can step directly into the NARUTO and BORUTO universe. Guests can test their ninja skills in the Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll) 3D maze, complete the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll) mission rally, and take on exclusive "Special Missions" just like a real shinobi.“NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” previously offered a limited run of “Premium Tickets with Naruto Sage Mode Cloak,” which spld out due to overwhelming demand.In response to continued requests from guests, this tickets will return in May 30 as a permanent ticket option. The Naruto Sage Mode Cloak is an ultra-exclusive special item available only at Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato. Put it on, and visitors are sure to enjoy the Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll) 3D maze, the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll) mission rally, and even additional special missions while fully immersed in the feeling od Sage Mode.For all Uzumaki Naruto fans, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Secure your “Premium Ticket with Naruto Sage Mode Cloak” and dive headfirst into the world of the shinobi.■”NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” Premium Ticket with Naruto Sage Mode Cloak - ReissuePeriod:Available from May 30 2026.Details:The premium ticket that includes original goods inspired by the cloak and scroll worn by Uzumaki Naruto when he enters Sage Mode will be reissued as a permanent ticket type. With this ticket, guests can enjoy the Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll) 3D maze, the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll) mission rally, as well as additional Special Missions.Price:Adults: from 24,800 Yen (tax included).Children: from 23,100 Yen (tax included).Official Website:■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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