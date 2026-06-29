Indoor Air Quality in Prairie Homes Starts Behind the Walls

Spring assessments can help Manitoba homeowners identify moisture, air leakage, and insulation issues before next winter

When a home is sealed tightly for months at a time, the quality of the air inside it is determined almost entirely by what the building allows in and what it traps” — Summit Insulation Services

GRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of sealed windows, constant heating, and extreme Prairie temperatures, many Manitoba homeowners are beginning to think about how their homes performed over the winter. As they discuss in a recent article Summit Insulation Services , insulation quality plays a major role in more than energy efficiency and comfort. It can also affect the air homeowners breathe every day.“Manitoba winters mean months of keeping the cold out and the heat in,” says a representative from Summit Insulation Services. “Windows stay closed, doors are sealed, and the building envelope works hard to maintain a liveable interior temperature.”The company explains that tightly sealed homes are necessary during winters where temperatures regularly fall below -20°C, but those same conditions can create indoor air quality concerns if insulation and air sealing are not performing properly.“When a home is sealed tightly for months at a time, the quality of the air inside it is determined almost entirely by what the building allows in and what it traps,” the representative explains.One of the primary concerns is moisture accumulation. During the winter, warm indoor air naturally moves toward colder surfaces inside wall cavities, attics, and rim joists. In homes with inadequate insulation or poor air sealing, condensation can build up in hidden areas over time.“Condensation that accumulates over a heating season creates conditions where mould can develop in areas that are completely out of sight,” says the representative. “That mould doesn’t stay contained.”According to Summit Insulation Services, those mould spores can circulate through the home and contribute to respiratory irritation, allergy symptoms, and declining indoor air quality.The company also points to air infiltration as another major issue linked to insulation performance. Gaps in the building envelope allow outside air, dust, and particulates to enter the home alongside cold air.“Gaps in the building envelope don’t just let heat out,” the representative says. “They let unfiltered outside air in, along with whatever it carries.”To address both insulation and air leakage, Summit Insulation Services explains that insulation and air sealing need to work together rather than independently.“Insulation slows the movement of heat through building materials,” says the representative. “Air sealing addresses gaps, cracks, and penetrations through which air can move, regardless of insulation coverage.”The company notes that spray foam insulation can address both functions simultaneously because its expanding application fills gaps while creating a thermal barrier.“This makes it particularly well-suited to the cold Prairie climate, where both heat retention and air control are priorities across a long heating season,” the representative adds.Homeowners experiencing musty odours, recurring window condensation, or worsening allergy symptoms during winter may already be seeing signs that insulation and air sealing issues are affecting indoor air quality.“A professional insulation assessment evaluates coverage, air sealing, and moisture control together rather than in isolation,” says the representative.With heating season ending, spring provides homeowners with an opportunity to identify weak points in the building envelope and complete upgrades before colder temperatures return.Homeowners in Gretna and surrounding communities are encouraged to contact Summit Insulation Services to schedule an insulation assessment and prepare their homes for the next Prairie winter.Contact:◉ Summit Insulation Services◉ Gretna, Manitoba, Canada◉ (204) 817 6915◉ summitinsulationservices@gmail.com

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