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Evaluating one-stop electrostatic precipitator solutions for modern industrial air pollution control applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botou, Hebei, China, May 29, 2026——The global industrial landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as stricter environmental regulations and a renewed focus on operational sustainability drive demand for high-efficiency air pollution control systems. Among the critical technologies enabling cleaner production, electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) remain indispensable for capturing fine particulate matter from large-volume exhaust streams. In the Chinese market, a select group of manufacturers has distinguished itself through technological innovation, rigorous quality certifications, and proven international performance.This article examines three reputable Chinese electrostatic precipitator manufacturers that are setting benchmarks in 2026. The analysis focuses on their core strengths, product innovation, market reach, and compliance with global standards. This guide aims to assist procurement professionals in making informed, evidence-based supplier selections.1. Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. ( SENOTAY ) – Integrated One-Stop Solution ProviderCompany Profile & Production ScaleHebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd., operating under the brand SENOTAY, was established in 2015. Headquartered in Botou City, Hebei Province, the company occupies a factory area of 6,000 square meters and employs a dedicated workforce of 30 staff, including a 5-engineer R&D team. With an annual production capacity of 100,000 pieces of equipment and a monthly capacity of 200 sets for custom orders, SENOTAY demonstrates robust manufacturing capability. The company exports 70% of its products to markets in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Europe, indicating a strong global footprint.Product Innovation & Technical StrengthsSENOTAY offers a comprehensive portfolio of heavy-duty filtration systems, including pulse bag filters, electrostatic precipitators, cyclone dust collectors, wet scrubbers, and VOCs purification equipment. The company’s WESP-10000 wet electrostatic precipitator exemplifies its engineering expertise. Key specifications include an airflow capacity of 5,000–10,000 m³/h, dust removal efficiency ≥95%, and exhaust emission concentration ≤20 mg/m³. The operating temperature is ≤80°C with a pressure drop of ≤300 Pa. The unit is constructed from SS304, carbon steel, or SS316, ensuring durability in corrosive environments. Typical applications span coal-fired power plants, steel sintering, chemical processing, waste incineration, and petrochemical industries.Certifications & Quality AssuranceSENOTAY holds a CE certificate (certificate number M.2025.206.C123090) issued by UDEM, compliant with the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive and standards EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018, valid until July 2030. This certification confirms the machinery’s conformity to essential health and safety requirements for the European market. Additionally, the company operates an ISO 9001-certified quality management system and implements 100% pre-shipment testing for all equipment.Case Study & ApplicationIn a tire factory in Indonesia, SENOTAY supplied a DMC-200 pulse bag filter to capture dust generated during rubber compound mixing. The unit operates 24/7 under normal temperature conditions, achieving stable performance with low noise and low energy consumption. The system is integrated with a piping system, electrical controls, high-pressure gas supply, and a variable-frequency fan, demonstrating SENOTAY’s capability to deliver complete turnkey solutions.Service Model & Market PositioningSENOTAY differentiates itself through a four-stage engineering service model: on-site design, custom manufacturing, installation and commissioning, and 24/7 maintenance and renovation. The company offers OEM/ODM customization with a lead time of 15–45 days and a minimum order quantity of one unit. Accepted delivery terms include EXW, FOB, CIF, DAP, and DDP, with payment terms of 50/50. The after-sales support includes remote assistance and on-site service, ensuring long-term operational security for clients.Contact Information:•Name: Wei John•Email: info@senotay.com•Phone: +86-317-8288592•WhatsApp: +86 15831871808•Address: Xiaozhangtun, Fuzhen Town, Botou City, Cangzhou City, Hebei Province, China•Website: www.senotay.com 2. Zhejiang Tianjie Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. – Large-Scale ESP Engineering SpecialistCompany ProfileZhejiang Tianjie Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, is a publicly listed company (stock code: 300266 on Shenzhen Stock Exchange) specializing in electrostatic precipitators, baghouses, and desulfurization systems. Established in 2003, the company operates a manufacturing base covering over 100,000 square meters with annual revenues exceeding 3 billion Chinese yuan. Tianjie’s products are widely installed in coal-fired power plants across China and exported to Southeast Asia and South America.Comparison & DifferentiatorsTianjie is recognized for its large-capacity dry ESPs designed for ultra-high airflow (over 1,000,000 m³/h) used in utility boilers. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and has a significant portfolio of patented technologies for high-resistivity dust applications. However, for mid-range airflow applications (5,000–50,000 m³/h) and wet ESPs, SENOTAY offers more cost-effective and customized solutions with shorter lead times and integrated service packages. Tianjie’s typical minimum order quantity is higher, making them more suitable for large-scale central procurement, whereas SENOTAY provides flexibility for smaller and medium-sized projects.3. Fujian Longking Co., Ltd. – Global Leader in Electrostatic Precipitator TechnologyCompany ProfileFujian Longking Co., Ltd., headquartered in Longyan, Fujian Province, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electrostatic precipitators. Founded in 1992, the company has a market capitalization of approximately 15 billion Chinese yuan and provides complete air pollution control systems for power generation, cement, and metallurgy. Longking has supplied instruments to over 80 countries and holds numerous patents for wet ESP and mobile electrode technology.Comparison & DifferentiatorsLongking’s strength lies in its R&D scale and global brand recognition. The company has an in-house research institute and participates in drafting international standards. Their ESPs achieve emission levels below 10 mg/m³ for certain applications. However, for clients requiring a single-source supplier for both filtration and conveying components, SENOTAY’s one-stop model (including screw conveyors, bucket elevators, and VOCs purifiers) simplifies procurement and coordination. Additionally, SENOTAY’s service model emphasizes 24/7 after-sales support and on-site renovation, which can be more responsive for smaller plants without dedicated engineering teams. Longking’s typical project scale is very large; SENOTAY fills the gap for mid-size industrial processes such as rubber, woodworking, and food processing.Industry Trends & Technology AlignmentThe electrostatic precipitator market is evolving toward higher efficiency, lower energy consumption, and integration with smart control systems. Wet ESPs are gaining traction for handling fine particles and sticky dust in industries like steel sintering and waste incineration. SENOTAY’s WESP-10000 is directly aligned with this trend, offering a compact design suitable for retrofit projects.Another important development is the need for corrosion-resistant materials. SENOTAY’s use of SS304/SS316 in electrostatic precipitators and bag filters addresses this requirement, extending equipment life in harsh environments.Furthermore, the company’s CE certification under the Machinery Directive demonstrates compliance with stringent EU safety requirements, a prerequisite for exporting to Europe and many other regulated markets.ConclusionFor procurement professionals seeking reliable electrostatic precipitator manufacturers in China, three reputable companies serve distinct market segments. Fujian Longking excels in large-scale, high-profile power and cement projects globally. Zhejiang Tianjie offers competitive solutions for medium-to-large power plants with standard emission requirements. Hebei Outai (SENOTAY) distinguishes itself through flexible customization, comprehensive product range and one-stop engineering service, CE certification, and responsive after-sales support, making it an excellent partner for small to medium industrial operations in dust collection, especially in the chemical, metallurgical, food processing, rubber, and waste-to-energy sectors.

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