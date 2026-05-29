SNU Eye Clinic’s Dr. Chung Eui Sang Leads Discussion on Clareon PanOptix Pro at Alcon Symposium

Dr. Chung Eui Sang leads a panel discussion on multifocal intraocular lens advancements during the Clareon PanOptix Pro & UNITY Launch Symposium hosted by Alcon Korea. Dr. Chung Eui Sang and other SNU Eye Clinic doctors attend the Clareon PanOptix Pro & UNITY Launch Symposium hosted by Alcon Korea in Seoul. Ophthalmologists gather at the Clareon PanOptix Pro & UNITY Launch Symposium in Seoul, where Dr. Chung Eui Sang participated in discussions on advanced multifocal intraocular lenses.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic shared clinical insights on Clareon PanOptix Pro at Alcon’s multifocal IOL symposium in Seoul.

Intraocular lens selection should reflect each patient’s lifestyle and visual needs, not just vision correction.” — Dr. Chung Eui Sang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chung Eui Sang , Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic in Korea, recently served as moderator at the “Clareon PanOptix Pro & UNITY Launch Symposium” hosted by Alcon Korea on May 19, where discussions focused on clinical experiences and future developments in multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs).Approximately 150 ophthalmologists attended the symposium to exchange insights on the latest intraocular lens technologies, surgical experiences, clinical cases, and patient satisfaction outcomes. Dr. Chung, who serves as an Alcon PanOptix reference doctor, shared his firsthand surgical applications and clinical experience as one of the early adopters of the Clareon PanOptix Pro lens.The Clareon PanOptix Pro is a premium multifocal intraocular lens developed by global ophthalmic medical device company Alcon. Compared to the previous Clareon PanOptix lens, the new model improves light utilization and enhances visual clarity. While the existing lens demonstrated approximately 88% light utilization, the Clareon PanOptix Pro reaches up to 94%, placing it among the highest-performing multifocal IOLs currently available. This advancement helps reduce visual interruptions during focus transitions and provides a smoother, more continuous visual experience.As global populations continue to age and digital device usage increases, the number of cataract patients has steadily risen. Alongside this trend, demand is also growing for treatment options that consider not only cataract removal but also overall visual quality and daily convenience. In presbyopia cataract cases, where lens opacity is often accompanied by reduced near vision, the importance of selecting an intraocular lens tailored to a patient’s lifestyle, profession, and visual environment is becoming increasingly emphasized.Multifocal intraocular lenses are widely used as a treatment option that can reduce dependence on glasses while improving vision at multiple distances. Recently, there has also been growing interest in lens selection based on real-world visual satisfaction factors such as glare reduction, night vision performance, and intermediate-distance usability.“Intraocular lens selection is no longer simply about correcting vision,” said Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic in Gangnam, Seoul. “It is a field that requires consideration of each patient’s lifestyle and visual environment. Moving forward, we will continue sharing clinical experiences and research findings to further improve patient satisfaction.”SNU Eye Clinic has also been strengthening its global patient care system in response to increasing international demand for presbyopia cataract and vision correction treatments in Korea. The clinic operates multilingual interpretation services in English, Chinese, Mongolian, and other languages, while providing an integrated treatment process ranging from same-day examinations and surgical consultations to post-operative follow-up care.Located in Gangnam, Seoul, SNU Eye Clinic continues to expand its role as a premium medical hub for presbyopia cataract and vision correction treatment for international patients visiting Korea.

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