Rep. Rogers Encourages Good-Faith Negotiations Between UAW Local 2093, American Axle & Manufacturing Ahead of Contract Deadline

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 28, 2026 — As negotiations continue between UAW Local 2093 and American Axle & Manufacturing ahead of the May 31 contract deadline in Three Rivers, state Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) issued the following statement encouraging both sides to work toward a fair agreement:

“Michigan’s manufacturing strength has always depended on the partnership between skilled workers and the companies they help build. The men and women at the Three Rivers plant have spent years contributing to the success of American Axle, often through difficult economic times and personal sacrifice.

“As the deadline approaches, I strongly encourage both parties to continue negotiating in good faith and to reach an agreement that reflects the dignity of work, the value of experienced employees and the long-term success of the company. If an agreement is not reached, it would create uncertainty for workers, families, local businesses and the broader manufacturing network that depends on a stable Three Rivers plant. ”