Svara Boutique Residences by Mazari Introduces a New Model of Private Luxury Living in Bali

Svara Boutique Residences - Bedroom

BINGIN, BALI, INDONESIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As luxury travellers increasingly seek experiences that feel more personal, spacious, and intentional, a new hospitality model is beginning to emerge in Bali, one that bridges the privacy of villa living with the comfort and infrastructure of a full service retreat.Opening in June 2026 in the heart of Bingin, Svara Boutique Residences by Mazari introduces this hybrid approach through a low density collection of just twenty nine private pool residences designed around slow luxury, thoughtful architecture, and residential style hospitality.Rather than asking guests to choose between intimacy and service, Svara combines both. Each residence is designed as a fully private living space complete with its own pool, kitchen, and generous indoor outdoor layout, while still connected to a wider hospitality experience that includes Sable & Stone Café & Spa, sauna and cold plunge facilities, a fitness studio, and twenty four hour butler and security service.Located within walking distance of Bingin’s cafés and coastline yet intentionally removed from its growing density, Svara reflects the area’s evolution into one of Bali’s most design conscious coastal destinations.Architecture sits at the centre of the project’s identity. Mediterranean inspired forms, soft archways, and natural stone textures create a restrained and sun washed environment. The collection includes one, two, and three bedroom residences. Two distinct one bedroom expressions reinterpret intimacy through different spatial rhythms. The two bedroom residences are designed for balanced shared living, while the three bedroom residences provide a warm and expansive setting for families and meaningful gatherings.At the core of the concept is a framework built around five states of being. At Ease. Connected. Restored. Beyond. Held. Rather than programming fixed schedules, Svara allows each stay to unfold according to personal rhythm. The result is a model of hospitality that feels more residential than resort driven, yet more supported than standalone living.In addition to individual stays, the compound accommodates intimate weddings, boutique retreats, and full buyouts, offering privacy at scale without compromising atmosphere.Svara Boutique Residences by Mazari opens in June 2026 in Bingin, Bali, marking a considered evolution in how private luxury is delivered on the island.

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