Nature.com Spotlights Saisei Pharma's MAF Research on Nutrition and Longevity

Klotho and telomeres are among the longevity-related pathways discussed in Saisei Pharma’s MAF research featured on Nature.com. Saisei Mirai Logo

Nature.com Spotlight article explores how MAF research connects nutrition, immunity, sarcopenia, telomeres, IGF-1 and Klotho

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saisei Hawaii Ltd., a Hawaii-based company offering Saisei Pharma's MAF series food supplements to customers in the United States and Canada, today announced that Saisei Pharma's research into Macrophage Activating Factor (MAF) has been featured in a Nature.com Spotlight: Nutrition article titled "Exploring links between nutrition and longevity."The Nature.com Spotlight: Nutrition feature examines how researchers in Japan are studying whether dietary MAF may influence biological pathways associated with healthy aging. The article highlights Saisei Pharma's work in areas including sarcopenia, telomere biology, IGF-1 and Klotho-related longevity mechanisms.The feature also places the research in the context of Japan's aging population and Okinawa's reputation as one of the world's Blue Zones. For Saisei Hawaii, the article is an opportunity to help customers and the wider wellness community better understand the research background behind Saisei Pharma's MAF series food supplements, which are developed using patented Japanese food-based formulation technology."Historically, nutrition has been associated with longevity," Dr. Toshio Inui, co-founder of Saisei Pharma, said in the Nature.com article.MAF Research and Healthy AgingThe Nature.com article describes MAF as an immune-related protein that helps activate macrophages, white blood cells involved in clearing dead or damaged cells and harmful pathogens. Saisei Pharma researchers are studying whether adding MAF to the diet may influence certain age-related biological changes.The article highlights Saisei Pharma's collaborations with researchers from Japanese institutions including the National Hospital Organization Kyoto Medical Center, Tokushima University, Konan University, Tottori University and Hiroshima University. These collaborations include preclinical and clinical studies examining sarcopenia and other proteins and genes related to aging.Sarcopenia, IGF-1 and Muscle HealthA key focus of the Nature.com feature is sarcopenia, an age-related condition characterized by a progressive decline in muscle mass and strength. The article explains that sarcopenia is associated with frailty and may increase the risk of falls, fractures and physical disability.Saisei Pharma and its collaborators are examining whether MAF supplementation may influence muscle atrophy factors, muscle growth factors and motor coordination. The article also describes a clinical trial in Osaka designed to measure whether Saisei Pharma's MAF supplement alters circulating levels of IGF-1, or insulin-like growth factor-1, a hormone associated with muscle growth and repair. In the Nature.com article, Dr. Inui described IGF-1 as having "a very strong, protective action against sarcopenia."Telomeres, Klotho and Longevity PathwaysThe Nature.com article also discusses telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that are widely studied in relation to cellular aging. According to the feature, Saisei Pharma researchers and collaborators have demonstrated in mouse studies that oral administration of MAF slightly lengthened telomeres and was accompanied by increased expression of telomerase-related components.The article reports that Saisei Pharma researchers are now studying 161 human participants aged 40 and above in Japan to explore whether orally administered MAF, taken for three or six months, may affect telomere length.In addition, the article discusses Klotho, a gene and hormone associated with longevity-related biological pathways. According to the feature, Saisei Pharma's mouse research suggests that MAF may work partly by triggering overexpression of Klotho in the blood, brain and kidneys, while researchers are exploring whether similar effects may be observed in humans.Scientific Reports Study on D-WP/MAFBecause Saisei's degalactosylated whey protein (D-WP) is also known as MAF, a related Scientific Reports study provides an important foundation for Saisei Pharma's broader MAF research program.The study, titled "Oral intake of degalactosylated whey protein increases peripheral blood telomere length in young and aged mice," examined the effects of oral intake of D-WP on peripheral blood telomere length and telomerase-related gene expression in young and aged mice.The study reported that oral intake of D-WP significantly increased peripheral blood telomere length in young mice after four weeks. In aged mice, shortened telomere length was significantly restored to a level comparable with that observed in young mice. The study also reported increased mRNA expression of telomerase-related components, including TERT and TERC.■ Scientific ReportsOral Intake of Degalactosylated Whey Protein Increases Peripheral Blood Telomere Length in Young and Aged MicePatented Technology and Group VisionSaisei's MAF series is based on patented Japanese technology developed within the Saisei group. The group's broader vision is to advance longevity, rejuvenation and healthy aging through research into nutrition, immune function and age-related biological pathways.This approach is reflected in Saisei Pharma's ongoing research into telomere biology, Klotho-associated pathways, sarcopenia and immune function.Saisei Hawaii's RoleSaisei Hawaii helps connect customers with Saisei Pharma's MAF series food supplements while supporting access to publicly available research and educational information related to healthy aging and longevity.The full Nature.com Spotlight: Nutrition article is available on Nature.com.About Saisei Hawaii Ltd.Saisei Hawaii Ltd. was established in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2018. The company offers Saisei Pharma's MAF series food supplements to customers in the United States and Canada.Saisei Pharma is a biotechnology and nutritional supplement company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company develops patented food-based technologies and studies the relationship between nutrition and health, particularly in areas related to longevity, healthy aging, immune function, cognitive decline and muscle health.Important NoticeThis press release is intended for informational purposes only. MAF series products are food supplements, not medicines. Statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Saisei Hawaii does not provide medical treatment and does not operate a clinic in the United States, including Hawaii.

Dietary MAF Research on Telomeres, Klotho and Healthy Aging

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