Epos Now Helps UK Businesses Prepare for Great British Summer Savings Surge

Leading POS provider supports hospitality, retail, and leisure operators as Government VAT cuts expected to drive increase in summer footfall

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , a leading provider of complete point of sale solutions for hospitality, retail, and enterprise businesses, has today announced its support for the Government’s new Great British Summer Savings initiative, designed to help families enjoy more affordable days out while boosting spending across the UK.As businesses prepare for higher transaction volumes and increased operational complexity linked to the temporary VAT changes, Epos Now is helping operators manage the transition with flexible, cloud-based point-of-sale technology designed to simplify compliance, streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.The temporary VAT reduction scheme, running from 25 June 2026 to 1 September 2026, will reduce VAT from 20% to 5% on eligible children’s meals, entertainment tickets and attraction admissions across the UK. The measures are expected to drive higher demand across restaurants, cafés, cinemas, leisure venues and family attractions during the peak summer season.Alongside this, Epos Now is also offering a free VAT rate change app that helps businesses update VAT, ensuring they stay compliant without any added cost or hassle.“Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the strongest trading periods for UK hospitality in years. Government-led demand stimulus combined with rising footfall means operators need to be agile — those who can update pricing, manage compliance and serve customers seamlessly will see the biggest gains. Epos Now was built for exactly these moments.”Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer at Epos Now.Epos Now’s complete POS ecosystem enables businesses to:- Apply and manage temporary VAT rate changes quickly across products and services.- Update children’s menus, ticket pricing and promotional offers in real time.- Gain live visibility into sales performance and customer demand.- Streamline payments, stock management and staff operations from a single platform.- Scale operations across single-site and multi-location businesses.- Epos Now expects the initiative to create a strong opportunity for hospitality, retail and leisure businesses to boost sales and strengthen customer engagement.- The Great British Summer Savings scheme will run across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, aiming to support both families and businesses throughout the busy school holiday period.ENDAbout Epos Now: Founded in the UK, Epos Now supports over 100,000 merchants worldwide, delivering integrated solutions across payments, point-of-sale, capital, and business management software. Serving a diverse range of businesses from independent retailers and hospitality operators to large enterprises, Epos Now’s customer-first approach drives innovation and ensures solutions are tailored to real-world business needs. Its continued UK expansion reflects confidence not only in its own growth trajectory, but in the UK’s ability to produce world-class fintech and AI talent.

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