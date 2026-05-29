i-ESG Wins Forbes Korea Social Contribution Award for Second Consecutive Year, Recognized for AI-Powered ESG Execution

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, one of Korea’s leading AI-powered ESG data solution providers, has been honored with the 2026 Korea Social Contribution Award in the ESG Solutions category, hosted by Forbes Korea, marking its second consecutive year of recognition—an achievement attained by only a select group of companies.The Forbes Korea Social Contribution Awards recognize organizations that create meaningful social impact by promoting sustainable actions across businesses and society. Under its vision, “For All Actions Sustainable,” i-ESG has been recognized for transforming ESG from a compliance-driven obligation into measurable and actionable outcomes through advanced AI and data technologies.[Bridging AI and ESG: From Data to Action]As ESG regulations and stakeholder expectations continue to intensify worldwide, organizations face increasing challenges in managing and operationalizing ESG data. i-ESG addresses this challenge by embedding artificial intelligence across the entire ESG value chain. The company applies AI to greenhouse gas management, supply chain due diligence, integrated ESG data management, and sustainability reporting automation. By replacing traditionally manual and fragmented processes with data-driven systems, i-ESG enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, strengthen data integrity, and accelerate ESG decision-making and execution.More importantly, the company’s mission extends beyond technology delivery. By lowering barriers to ESG adoption and helping organizations translate sustainability commitments into tangible actions, i-ESG continues to demonstrate how technology can generate positive social and environmental impact at scale.[Expanding Across Asia and the Middle East, Advancing into the B2G Sector]Building on its successful track record in Korea’s ESG and supply chain management market, i-ESG is accelerating its global expansion strategy. Following the establishment of its Abu Dhabi entity, the company recently launched its Singapore office, creating strategic hubs that connect Asia, the Middle East, and global markets. These expansions position i-ESG to support multinational corporations while strengthening its presence in high-growth ESG markets.Notably, i-ESG is extending its business beyond traditional B2B engagements into the Business-to-Government (B2G) sector. Leveraging its differentiated AI and data capabilities, the company is actively participating in government advisory initiatives and international cooperation projects with global institutions.This evolution reflects the growing reality that ESG is no longer limited to corporate compliance. As sustainability becomes increasingly linked to public policy, national competitiveness, and international standards, i-ESG’s solutions are proving their value in both private and public sectors.[Launch of the World’s First AI ESG Assessment Platform Based on CoP Reporting]The company has also achieved significant milestones through international collaboration. In partnership with UNGC Korea, i-ESG launched ASAP (AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Platform), an AI-based ESG assessment platform currently provided to member organizations within the network.ASAP is recognized as the world’s first AI-powered ESG assessment platform built on the Communication on Progress (CoP) framework. By utilizing AI to evaluate ESG performance and recommend improvement pathways, the platform helps organizations lower the barriers to sustainable management while enhancing accessibility to ESG best practices. The platform continues to gain attention as a scalable solution capable of supporting organizations not only in Korea but across global markets.[Executive Perspective: Closing the ESG Data Gap]Commenting on the award, Yongjun Park, Chief Data Officer of i-ESG, highlighted the growing challenge of unequal access to ESG data. “As ESG regulations become more sophisticated, the ability to measure and analyze ESG performance efficiently is increasingly critical. However, significant data gaps still exist between large enterprises and SMEs, as well as between developed and developing economies. Leveraging our proprietary technologies, patents, and a specialized ESG database containing more than 20 million ESG-related records, i-ESG will continue to serve as a trusted partner that enables organizations to access ESG data more easily and create meaningful, measurable change.”[About i-ESG]Founded as an internal venture of POSCO International and spun off in 2022, i-ESG is an AI-powered ESG data solutions company specializing in ESG data intelligence, sustainability analytics, and regulatory compliance. The company holds more than ten core technology patents and supports data-driven, MRV-based decision-making through AI-powered ESG platforms and structured global regulatory intelligence.

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