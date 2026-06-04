Massachusetts Appeals Court Upholds $541,000.00 Injury Verdict After Rare New Trial Victory

Dolan Connly, P.C. Prevails After Two Trials, An Appeal, and More Than a Decade of Litigation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolan Connly, P.C . successfully secured and defended a major personal injury verdict on behalf of a Massachusetts woman injured in a rear-end collision, concluding an eleven-year legal battle that included two jury trials and an appeal before the Massachusetts Appeals Court The case stemmed from an August 29, 2014, motor vehicle collision in Lee, Massachusetts, where the plaintiff’s vehicle was rear-ended while stopped to make a left turn. Following the crash, the plaintiff was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center and later underwent cervical spine surgery related to injuries sustained in the collision.Initial Lawsuit Filed After Settlement Negotiations FailedAttorney Greg Connly filed suit in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Berkshire County Superior Court, Civil Action No. 1676 CV 00344, in December 2016 after the parties were unable to resolve the matter through settlement negotiations.Although the defendant admitted responsibility for causing the collision at trial, the defense disputed whether the crash caused the plaintiff’s injuries and challenged the extent of damages.First Jury Verdict Shocked the CourtroomAt the conclusion of the first trial in September 2022, the jury returned a defense verdict, finding that the plaintiff sustained no injuries as a result of the collision despite medical evidence and expert testimony acknowledging that at least some injury occurred.The verdict surprised everyone in the courtroom, including the trial judge.Rare Motion for New Trial Successfully GrantedAttorneys Greg Connly and Barbara Connly immediately filed a Motion for a New Trial, arguing that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence.Massachusetts courts rarely overturn jury verdicts after trial, making the motion a significant legal challenge.On November 2, 2022, the trial judge granted the plaintiff’s motion and ordered a new trial, finding that “no reasonable jury” could conclude the plaintiff suffered no injury or incurred no medical expenses from the crash.The court also criticized aspects of the defense presentation during trial, including arguments that improperly suggested the defendant personally paid substantial expert witness fees.Plaintiff Secures $300,000.00 Verdict at Second TrialThe second trial began in October 2023. Prior to trial, the defense offered $75,000.00 to settle the case. The offer was rejected on the advice of Attorney Greg Connly. Following trial, the jury returned a verdict in favor of the plaintiff in the amount of $300,000.00. With statutory interest, the judgment totaled $454,608.84.Massachusetts Appeals Court Affirms Trial Judge’s DecisionThe defense then appealed the decision granting a new trial to the Massachusetts Appeals Court, arguing that the original defense verdict should have remained intact. On August 27, 2025, the Appeals Court affirmed the trial judge’s ruling and upheld the plaintiff’s verdict. The Appeals Court concluded that the trial judge acted within his discretion in determining that the original jury verdict was unsupported by the evidence presented during trial. The defendant did not seek further appellate review.Final Recovery Exceeded $558,000.00In October 2025, the defendant’s insurance company paid the judgment, accrued interest, and litigation costs in full. The total recovery exceeded $558,000.00. “This case reflects the importance of persistence and preparation,” said Attorney Greg Connly. “The first verdict could have ended the case. Instead, we continued fighting because the evidence and the law supported our client’s position.”About Dolan Connly, P.C.Dolan Connly, P.C. is a Massachusetts law firm representing clients in personal injury and real estate matters throughout the Commonwealth, with offices in Boston and Pembroke.Media ContactDOLAN CONNLY, P.C.(774) 458-9590Boston Office: 50 Redfield Street, Suite 202, Boston, MA 02122Pembroke Office: 2 Columbia Road, Suite 3, Pembroke, MA 02359

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