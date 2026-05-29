2026 Festival de Cannes: Spotlight on Chinese Cinema Concludes Successfully

2026 Festival de Cannes: China Pavilion Global Promotion of Chinese Cinema Concludes Successfully 2026 Festival de Cannes: China Pavilion Global Promotion of Chinese Cinema Concludes Successfully 2026 Festival de Cannes: China Pavilion Global Promotion of Chinese Cinema Concludes Successfully -China Film Night

CANNES, FRANCE, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 20 local time in France, the 2026 Festival de Cannes - Spotlight on Chinese Cinema officially concluded under the guidance of the China Film Administration. The event was jointly hosted by the China Film Foundation and the China Film Association, organized by the China Film Fundation - Wu Tianming Film Fund for Young Talents., with Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and the Chinese edition of Madame Figaro serving as strategic partners.

Centered on the theme “Hello Cinema, Hello China,” this year’s program featured of three sections: China Pavilion Events, China Film Night, and the The China’s New Talents Going Global Program. Acclaimed actress and producer Zhao Tao as Ambassador; actress Li Gengxi as Nominator; actress Qi Wei as Dandelion Charity Campaign Goodwill Ambassador; actor Chen Shaoxi as Emerging Filmmaker’s Advocate; and singer and actor Mu Zhicheng as New Generation Nominator. Together, they showcased the vitality of Chinese cinema and promoted Chinese culture on the international stage.

China Pavilion: Equal Dialogue

From May 13 to 20, the eight-day China Pavilion programs presented opening roundtables and panels addressing eight major industry topics. At the opening ceremony, Qin Zhengui, Deputy Director of the China Film Administration and Director of the China Film Archive, inaugurated the pavilion. Cao Jun, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Film Association, delivered opening remarks, while He Youlin, Consul General of China in Marseille, gave the closing address.

Discussions explored the international influence of filmmaker Jia Zhangke, the global communication of Chinese-language cinema, contemporary film aesthetics, and universal themes in filmmaking. Other panels examined the evolving ecosystem of film criticism in the digital era, as well as the ethical and commercial implications of XR and AI technologies in immersive storytelling.

Young filmmakers shared personal experiences in independent financing, co-production networking, and genre innovation, highlighting the importance of festivals and international collaborations for emerging directors. Director Tian Hairong introduced her debut feature My World Without Me, which focuses on depression and emotional care, emphasizing that deeply personal stories can transcend cultural boundaries.

Industry panels also analyzed international co-production mechanisms, tax incentives, and global distribution strategies. Speakers from Brazil, France, and Norway discussed challenges such as cultural barriers, audience development, and localization in overseas markets. Sessions on short films and AI filmmaking tools further demonstrated how new technologies and formats are reshaping global cinematic pathways.

After eleven years of development, the Festival de Cannes China Pavilion has become a practical platform for equal dialogue and international cooperation between Chinese cinema and the global film industry.

China Film Night: A Cinematic Gala Connecting the World

China Film Night brought together internationally renowned filmmakers and actors, including Jia Zhangke, Chloé Zhao, Zhao Tao, and Isabelle Huppert, alongside presidents and senior representatives of major international film festivals, as well as distinguished guests from the Chinese and global film industries. Creative crews from the Cannes-selected films A Girl Unknown and Turino Shadow also appeared on stage to share their excitement.

Director Chloé Zhao, who served on the Cannes Competition Jury this year, made a surprise appearance in a red gown and warmly interacted with filmmakers from around the world. She expressed her emotional connection to the event, saying, “Coming to China Film Night feels like coming home.” She also shared her continued interest in Chinese cinema and her hope to engage with young filmmakers in China in the future.

The evening blended cinema, cuisine, and cultural exchange, using Chinese hospitality and heritage-inspired fine dining to introduce global guests to the artistic spirit of Chinese film and culture.

China’s New Talents Going Global Program

Supported jointly by the China Film Foundation, China Film Association, and China Film Producers Association, the China’s New Talents Going Global Program showcased three selected films —Within a Budding Grove, Last Breath, and As the Water Flows — at the Cannes Film Market.

During the post-screening discussions, actor Chen Shaoxi shared his reflections on the films and gave them his enthusiastic endorsement. Directors Bian Zhuo, Chen Junlin, Zhang Huibin, together with cinematographer Wu Jianfeng, engaged in face-to-face conversations with international audiences, further demonstrating the program’s effectiveness in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and building global industry connections.

For emerging filmmakers, the value of the promotion program extends far beyond a single overseas screening. It opens new pathways for young Chinese creators to gain international visibility, while also serving as a mark of professional recognition and trust. More importantly, it empowers a new generation of Chinese filmmakers to participate collectively in global cinematic storytelling and to establish their own distinct artistic voice on the world stage.

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