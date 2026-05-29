AVOZ appointed exclusive OpenAudio distributor across Australia and New Zealand

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVOZ has been appointed the exclusive distributor for OpenAudio multi-room audio solutions across Australia and New Zealand, expanding its portfolio of smart home and distributed audio technologies.The partnership will see AVOZ manage local distribution, dealer engagement, technical support and market development for the OpenAudio ecosystem throughout the ANZ region.Known for its open-platform streaming architecture, OpenAudio has gained traction among integrators and installers for its scalable multi-room audio systems designed for both residential and commercial projects.“OpenAudio represents the next generation of intelligent multi-room audio. Their commitment to open-platform innovation, sound quality and system flexibility makes them an exciting addition to the AVOZ portfolio,” AVOZ director Matt Walker says.“We see enormous opportunity for the brand across Australia and New Zealand as customers increasingly look for scalable and premium whole-home audio experiences.”A key product within the range is the HOLO-WHAS Plus , an eight-zone streaming amplifier platform designed for modern multi-room audio installations.HOLO-WHAS Plus: https://www.openaudio.io/holowhas-plus/ The system combines 16-channel amplification with support for eight independent streaming zones and three local inputs, including HDMI, SPDIF and RCA connectivity, while supporting integration with platforms including KNX and Home Assistant.According to AVOZ, the open architecture of the HOLO-WHAS Plus differentiates it from more closed proprietary ecosystems by offering greater integration flexibility for installers and end users.The platform also supports streaming services including Spotify, Qobuz and Tidal, alongside Apple AirPlay 2 and Android-based streaming environments.“The HOLO-WHAS Plus perfectly demonstrates what makes OpenAudio so compelling,” Matt says.“It gives integrators the flexibility they want, the performance customers expect and the scalability required for modern smart homes and commercial spaces. It’s a truly future-focused multi-room audio solution.”The OpenAudio range includes six different 8×8 multi-room audio systems alongside a 10.4.6 home cinema amplifier, supporting projects ranging from residential smart homes through to larger commercial AV deployments.

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