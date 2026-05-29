Public Notice of Meeting for the AHAC on Thursday, June 11 2026

The Hernando County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers (John Law Ayers room) located at 20 N Main Street, Brooksville, Florida.

All meetings of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee are open to the public. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Lisette Gardner, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604, (352) 754-4000, Ext. 20122. If hearing impaired, please call 1-800-676-3777.

For more information,

call Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services (352) 540-4338