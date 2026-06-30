Dr. Matthew Hedelius Highlights the Importance of Trauma-Informed Care in Addiction Recovery

LOS АNGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral addiction continues to be one of the most misunderstood mental health challenges today. Many people still view it as a matter of poor choices or lack of self-control, but mental health professionals working in the field say the reality is far more complex.

Dr. Matthew Hedelius, Director and President of Paradise Creek Recovery Center, has spent more than 26 years helping individuals struggling with trauma

and compulsive behavioral patterns. Through his work, he has seen firsthand how deeply trauma, attachment wounds, and emotional pain can contribute to unhealthy coping behaviors.

"Many people who struggle with compulsive behaviors are experiencing unresolved emotional pain," says Dr. Hedelius. "The behavior itself is often an attempt to cope with stress, loneliness, shame, or trauma."

Paradise Creek Recovery Center specializes in residential treatment for adult males experiencing compulsive behavioral challenges and related emotional difficulties. Located on a 16-acre campus near Idaho's City of Rocks National Reserve, the center takes a comprehensive approach to healing that focuses on the mind, body, and nervous system.

According to Dr. Hedelius, one of the biggest breakthroughs happening in the field of addiction recovery is the growing understanding of neuroscience and how trauma impacts the brain. Rather than focusing only on stopping behaviors, treatment providers are now placing greater emphasis on understanding the underlying causes driving those patterns.

"When people understand why their brain responds the way it does, shame naturally diminishes," Dr. Hedelius explains. "It creates space for healing and long-term change."

Paradise Creek Recovery integrates trauma-focused therapies such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), mindfulness practices, experiential therapy, and group work into individualized treatment plans. Patients also participate in multiple individual therapy sessions each week, allowing for deeper clinical support throughout the recovery process.

Dr. Hedelius believes that connection and attachment repair are critical parts of healing. Many individuals struggling with addiction experience isolation and emotional disconnection, both from themselves and from the people closest to them. Treatment, he says, should help individuals rebuild healthy relationships while also strengthening emotional awareness and coping skills.

Family involvement is another important part of the recovery process. Paradise Creek Recovery works closely with loved ones to help address the emotional and relational impact that addiction can have on families.

As conversations around mental health continue to evolve, professionals like Dr. Hedelius hope more people begin to view addiction through a compassionate and informed lens.

"Recovery is possible," he says. "But lasting recovery usually requires more than willpower. It requires understanding, support, and the willingness to address the deeper issues underneath the behavior."

Using clinical expertise, trauma-informed care, and an educational approach, Paradise Creek Recovery Center aims to help people move beyond shame and toward meaningful, long-term healing.

For more information about Dr. Matthew Hedelius and Paradise Creek Recovery Center, visit: https://www.paradisecreekrecovery.com

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