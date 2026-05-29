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The Business Research Company's Phase Change Materials in Thermal Management Market: Growth, Share, Opportunities & Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $2.6 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for phase change materials (PCMs) used in thermal management has been gaining significant traction as industries seek more efficient temperature regulation solutions. These materials play a crucial role in improving energy efficiency across various applications, and their adoption is expected to accelerate in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for PCMs in Thermal Management

The phase change materials in thermal management market has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to expand from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by increased demand for temperature control in electronic devices, the growing use of PCMs in automotive thermal systems, rising adoption of organic PCMs in construction, advancements in inorganic PCM formulations, and early adoption in textiles and wearable technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Drivers behind this forecast include expanded use of PCMs in electric vehicle battery systems, growth in sustainable and bio-based PCM products, heightened demand for efficient cold chain and logistics solutions, broader application in industrial and commercial buildings, and innovations in nano-enhanced and composite PCM materials. Key trends anticipated during this period involve progress in micro and macro encapsulation technologies, increased uptake of bio-based phase change materials, integration of PCMs in cold chain management, wider use in battery thermal regulation, and a greater focus on energy-saving building solutions.

Understanding Phase Change Materials in Thermal Management

Phase change materials are substances capable of absorbing, storing, and releasing large amounts of heat as they transition between solid and liquid phases. Their ability to regulate temperature comes from capturing excess heat when temperatures rise and releasing it when temperatures drop. This property makes PCMs invaluable for enhancing energy efficiency and maintaining stable thermal conditions across numerous systems and industries.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the PCMs Thermal Management Market

One of the main catalysts for growth in the PCMs thermal management market is the increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings. These structures are designed to minimize energy usage through better insulation, heating, cooling, and thermal regulation techniques. The push toward energy-efficient construction is driven by rising global energy costs and more stringent government regulations worldwide. Many countries have implemented strict building energy codes and decarbonization mandates, compelling new builds and renovations to meet higher standards.

This heightened emphasis on reducing thermal energy loss directly supports the adoption of PCMs because these materials offer exceptional latent heat storage that helps maintain indoor temperatures more consistently while significantly lowering heating and cooling energy demands. For example, in May 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that commercial buildings earning ENERGY STAR certification increased from over 7,000 in 2022 to more than 8,800 in 2023, highlighting a growing commitment to energy-efficient building practices. This rise in demand for energy-saving buildings is thus a key driver for the expansion of the PCMs market in thermal management.

Regional Perspective on the Phase Change Materials Thermal Management Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the phase change materials market within thermal management applications. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The overall market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and growth prospects.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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