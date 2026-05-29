City of San Benito Proclaims May as National Foster Care Awareness Month, Honoring Sunny Glen's Work with Local Youth

City of San Benito Mayor Pedro "Pete" Galvan and city commissioners join Sunny Glen Children's Home staff as the city officially proclaims May as National Foster Care Awareness Month.

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of San Benito, Mayor Pedro "Pete" Galvan, and the city commission have officially proclaimed May as National Foster Care Awareness Month, recognizing Sunny Glen Children's Home's 90 years of dedication to serving foster children across the Rio Grande Valley.Since 1936, Sunny Glen has operated with a single mission: "To provide a place of hope for every child." What began with six children in a small house near La Feria has grown into a cornerstone of the San Benito community, providing a home for over 25,000 children. The organization has called its San Benito campus home since 1945.Sunny Glen goes well beyond shelter. Children in its care, many of whom have experienced abuse, neglect, and trauma, receive therapy, education support, trauma-informed care, and transitional living services. Specialized programs serve pregnant and parenting youth and human trafficking survivors. The goal, always, is to help children return to or build a permanent, stable family.Texas ranks second in the nation for foster care population, with approximately 28,000 children in care, according to the federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS). In communities like San Benito, local organizations are often the primary line of support for these children and they cannot do that work alone. The city's proclamation gives that reality a public voice.Sunny Glen thanks Mayor Galvan and the full commission for this recognition and for standing behind the youth and families at the heart of this work.To volunteer, donate, or learn more, visit www.sunnyglen.org

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