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The Business Research Company's Oat Flake Production Lines Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 6.6% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The oat flake production lines market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting rising consumer interest in oats as a nutritious food option. With advances in production technology and expanding demand for healthy products, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Below, we explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of oat flake production lines.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Oat Flake Production Lines Market

The market for oat flake production lines has shown strong growth over recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.88 billion in 2025 to $2 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical growth is largely driven by higher oat consumption in breakfast cereals, wider adoption of semi-automatic and manual production systems, expansion in food processing industries, growing demand from bakery sectors, and the establishment of more local oat processing facilities.

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to expand to $2.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%. The forecasted growth will be supported by rising demand for fully automated and integrated production lines, increasing popularity of plant-based and health-focused foods, investments in energy-efficient machinery, growth of export-oriented oat processing units, and the integration of smart manufacturing technologies such as IoT-enabled equipment. Important trends expected to influence the market include a shift toward fully automatic processing lines, adoption of sustainable and energy-saving equipment, real-time quality monitoring systems, scaling up of production capacities, and customization of flake sizes and textures.

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Understanding Oat Flake Production Lines and Their Role

Oat flake production lines consist of comprehensive systems designed to transform raw oats into finished oat flakes. These lines perform essential steps such as cleaning, steaming, rolling, and drying, ensuring the production of oat flakes with consistent quality, texture, and size. By enabling large-scale and efficient processing, these lines support the growing demand for oat-based products with reliable standards.

How Growing Health Awareness Fuels Demand for Oat Flake Production Lines

A rising focus on health and wellness is expected to be a major factor driving the oat flake production lines market forward. Increasing awareness about physical and mental well-being has led many consumers to adopt healthier diets and preventive lifestyle choices. Oat flakes, recognized for their high fiber, vitamins, and minerals, contribute to cardiovascular health and overall wellness, making them a favored ingredient in nutritious diets.

For instance, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US nonprofit, reported that 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern over the past year, with protein intake interest rising from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. This growing health consciousness underpins greater demand for efficient oat flake production lines to meet consumer needs.

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The Impact of Functional Foods on Oat Flake Production Lines Market Expansion

The increasing consumer preference for functional foods—those offering benefits beyond basic nutrition—is also propelling growth in the oat flake production lines industry. Functional foods are valued for their ability to reduce risks of chronic diseases and promote overall health, especially digestive wellness, heart health, and weight management.

Oat flakes contain bioactive compounds such as beta-glucan, a soluble fiber known to lower cholesterol and support cardiovascular function, making oats a key ingredient in many functional food products including cereals and snacks. For example, in July 2025, Foodmanufacture.co.uk highlighted that functional beverages like kombucha grew by 30% year-on-year, while health shots containing ingredients like ginger and turmeric surged by 92% year-on-year. This trend toward health-promoting foods increases the demand for advanced oat processing technologies, driving the oat flake production lines market.

Regional Outlook for the Oat Flake Production Lines Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the oat flake production lines market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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