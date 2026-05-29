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The Business Research Company's Nickel Filled Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market to Reach $0.5 Billion by 2030 with 8% CAGR

Expected to grow to $0.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for advanced materials that enable efficient electrical conductivity in electronics and emerging technologies is on the rise. Nickel filled electrically conductive adhesives, which combine adhesive properties with electrical and thermal conductivity, have become essential components in various high-tech applications. This overview explores the market’s current size, key growth drivers, notable trends, and regional dynamics shaping the future of this vital industry.

Steady Growth Forecast in the Nickel Filled Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

The nickel filled electrically conductive adhesive market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.34 billion in 2025 to $0.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This historical expansion has been driven by factors such as the rise in electronics manufacturing, growing demand for miniaturized components, broader use of EMI shielding solutions, advancements in resin technologies, and the spread of industrial automation. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $0.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%. Key contributors to this future growth include the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy electronics, the need for high-performance adhesives in smart devices, integration within IoT applications, increasing focus on thermal management, and evolving multifunctional adhesive materials. Major trends anticipated in this period include rising demand for nickel-filled adhesives in EMI shielding, expanded use in circuit bonding, growth in surface mount technology, greater adoption of thermal interface and grounding solutions, and preference for multi-resin formulas to enhance conductivity.

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Understanding the Role of Nickel Filled Electrically Conductive Adhesive in Electronics

Nickel filled electrically conductive adhesive is a specialized glue infused with microscopic nickel particles, allowing it to bond materials while conducting electricity. This unique combination makes it indispensable in electronic applications such as circuit assembly, electromagnetic interference shielding, and component bonding, where consistent electrical connections are crucial.

Impact of 5G Infrastructure on Nickel Filled Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

The rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure is a significant growth driver for the nickel filled electrically conductive adhesive market. 5G infrastructure encompasses the technologies and physical components that support fifth-generation wireless communication networks. The surge in 5G deployment is fueled by the increasing demand for faster mobile data, driven by widespread use of streaming platforms, cloud computing, and connected devices that require stable and speedy network connections. Nickel filled electrically conductive adhesives play a critical role by providing reliable electrical conductivity, effective EMI shielding, and durable bonding for high-frequency components within 5G devices and networks. For example, in March 2024, 5G Americas reported that by the end of 2023, global 5G connections had reached 1.76 billion, adding 700 million new connections in the year—a 66% increase over 2022—and forecasts estimate that 5G connections will hit 7.9 billion by 2028. This surge in 5G adoption directly supports market growth for these adhesives.

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Electric Vehicle Production as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

The booming electric vehicle (EV) industry is another major force propelling the nickel filled electrically conductive adhesive market forward. EVs are powered fully or partially by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries, replacing traditional combustion engines. Growth in EV production stems from rising environmental concerns, government incentives, advances in battery technology, and increasing consumer demand for greener transportation options. Nickel filled adhesives contribute by ensuring reliable electrical connections, EMI shielding, and strong, heat-resistant bonding within batteries, power electronics, and control units in EVs. For instance, in January 2024, the US Energy Information Administration noted that sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles in the US accounted for 16.3% of light-duty vehicle sales in 2023, up from 12.9% in 2022—demonstrating increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. This growth in EV production, therefore, boosts demand for these conductive adhesives.

Renewable Energy Growth is Powering Market Demand

The global expansion of renewable energy installations is also driving demand for nickel filled electrically conductive adhesives. Renewable energy applications include solar photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems that generate power from sustainable sources. Accelerated deployment of renewable infrastructure is supported by strong policy initiatives worldwide, with more than 130 countries implementing incentives and targets to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, leading to record installations annually. These developments increase the need for adhesives that ensure reliable electrical connections, efficient current flow, and thermal stability in solar panels, wind turbine controls, and battery storage. For example, in January 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected a 38% increase in solar capacity within the electric power sector—from 95 gigawatts at the end of 2023 to 131 gigawatts by the end of 2024—highlighting rapid growth in clean energy projects. This expansion is a key driver for the nickel filled electrically conductive adhesive market.

Regional Market Overview for Nickel Filled Electrically Conductive Adhesives

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for nickel filled electrically conductive adhesives. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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