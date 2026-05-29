WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Robbers

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more despicable criminal illegal aliens across the country, with criminal histories that include convictions for voluntary manslaughter, sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, selling a person for immoral purpose, and attempted robbery.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to smear ICE law enforcement, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to make America safe again. Yesterday, our law enforcement arrested murderers, pedophiles, and robbers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “As our officers arrest the worst of the worst, they are facing coordinated campaigns of violence against them, including a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Kha Ngoc Le, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for voluntary manslaughter, disorderly conduct, street robbery with a gun, burglary, resident robbery with a weapon, and burglary-forced entry in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Andres Espinosa-Reyna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault of a child under 14 years old in Harris County, Texas.

Jose Ordonez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Sharon Cristina Cruz-Wences, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicting for selling a person for immoral purpose in Bakersfield, California.

Edgar Velasquez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for attempted robbery in the District of Columbia.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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