ICE Lodges Detainer for Previously-Deported Illegal Alien Charged Over Memorial Day Weekend Shooting in Texas

This criminal illegal alien, who has previously been deported, faces federal charges for illegally possessing a firearm

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for an illegal alien who was charged after a shooting over Memorial Day weekend in Texas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Juan Ayala-Montero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, carried out a shooting on May 23, 2026 in New Caney, Texas. After Ayala-Montero got into an argument with a group of individuals that escalated into him making threats, he went into his house, came back out with a rifle, and started firing at them. One victim was struck in the torso and the head. Police eventually arrived and took Ayala-Montero into custody.

Due to having previously been deported, Ayala-Montero now faces federal charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, assault, driving under the influence of liquor, and trespassing, and an arrest for aggravated assault with a gun.

ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Montgomery County to not release Ayala-Montero and instead turn him over to ICE custody.

“This criminal illegal alien, who had already been deported before, now faces federal charges for possession of a firearm as an illegal alien,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, assault, driving under the influence of liquor, and trespassing. ICE is asking officials in Montgomery County, Texas to not release this dangerous criminal. Because Texas cooperates with ICE, we will work with our partners to ensure that this killer will never again roam our streets.”

Ayala-Montero first illegally entered the United States in Arizona in 1983, and was deported in 2006. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – in 2007.

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