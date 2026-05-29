MyCommunityToday Launches Emotion-Aware Deal Chief AI for Meetings, Video Calls, Webinars & Interactive Social Shopping

Sai Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday

Deal Chief is designed to support natural communication during meetings, webinars, shopping experiences, and community interactions through emotion-aware engagement and adaptive AI-driven responses.” — Sai Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced expanded emotion-aware interaction capabilities powered by Deal Chief , the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine. The new functionality is designed to improve digital communication and engagement across meetings, video calls, webinars, community discussions, and the Shop Together feature within the MyCommunityToday mobile and web platforms.According to MyCommunityToday, Deal Chief is designed to recognize and respond to a broad range of human emotions and interaction styles to help create more natural, personalized, and engaging digital experiences.The emotion-aware system supports over 50+ interaction expressions and emotional states, including:-> Neutral, Happy, Sad, Angry, Fear, and Surprise-> Confused, Curious, Excited, Nervous, and Focused-> Relaxed, Calm, Serious, Determined, and Motivated-> Frustrated, Worried, Panicked, and Stressed-> Loving, Compassionate, Sympathetic, and Hopeful-> Playful, Silly, Inspired, Proud, and Relieved-> Along with multiple additional conversational and emotional interaction statesAI-Powered Emotional Interaction Across Digital ExperiencesDeal Chief supports emotion-aware engagement across multiple platform features, including:-> Video meetings and virtual collaboration sessions-> Webinars and live community presentations-> Interactive business and customer communication-> Community discussions and social interactions-> Collaborative Shop Together experiencesThe AI engine is designed to adapt interactions based on conversational context, engagement patterns, and emotional cues to improve user participation and communication quality.Enhanced Shop Together and Community EngagementWithin the Shop Together feature, Deal Chief helps create more interactive and personalized shopping experiences by:-> Supporting group-based discussions and recommendations-> Identifying engagement trends during collaborative shopping sessions-> Improving product and deal suggestions based on interaction behavior-> Encouraging more natural communication between participantsThe platform stated that these capabilities are intended to make digital commerce and community engagement more interactive and socially connected.Support for Businesses and Community LeadersBusinesses and organizations using the MyCommunityToday platform can leverage Deal Chief during:-> Product demonstrations and virtual sales presentations-> Community webinars and live engagement events-> Customer support and interactive discussions-> Team collaboration and digital communication sessionsThe AI system is designed to help improve communication efficiency while maintaining more personalized interactions.Cross-Platform AvailabilityEmotion-aware interaction capabilities powered by Deal Chief are integrated across both the MyCommunityToday mobile application and web platform, enabling users to access interactive AI-supported experiences across devices.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday stated that ongoing development efforts are focused on expanding adaptive AI engagement, improving conversational intelligence, and enhancing real-time interaction experiences across the platform ecosystem.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It supports personalized engagement, emotion-aware interactions, content discovery, and community communication by analyzing user behavior, conversational patterns, interests, and interaction signals.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunity.Today is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunity.Today empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com Deal Chief: https://youtu.be/4_j_T6yox3g

Introducing Deal Chief by MyCommunityToday | AI-Powered Local Deals & Smart Savings

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