The Mom's Choice Awards Recognizes AirDroid Parental Control for Family Digital Safety

AirDroid Parental Control Logo Family Choice Award Badge

AirDroid Parental Control earns recognition from the Mom’s Choice Awards for helping families support safer online experiences and healthier screen habits.

We're honored by this Mom's Choice Awards recognition. It underscores our commitment to supporting families with effective solutions at a time when digital parenting matters more than ever.” — Product Team, AirDroid Parental Control

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirDroid Parental Control has been recognized by the Mom’s Choice Awards, a program that honors products and services designed to support families, children, and educators. The recognition highlights AirDroid’s ongoing commitment to helping parents create safer and healthier digital experiences for their children.As children spend more time online for learning, entertainment, and communication, many parents are looking for simple ways to stay informed and encourage healthier screen habits. AirDroid Parental Control was developed to help families manage those everyday challenges with tools that support online safety, screen time balance, and better parent-child communication.The MCA recognition adds to a growing list of platforms that have acknowledged AirDroid Parental Control for its approach to online safety and digital parenting. Over the years, the platform has also received recognition from programs including:Family Choice AwardskidSAFE Listed Seal RecognitionNational Parenting Product AwardsEducational App StoreLovedbyparents Best Buy AwardsThe National Parenting Center’s Seal of ApprovalAbout the Mom’s Choice Awards and Why It Matters?The Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA) is a U.S.-based organization that evaluates products and services created for children and families.Over the years, the program has become a trusted resource for parents looking for family-friendly products that offer real value, quality, and reliability. The program has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 60 countries across categories, including education, parenting, media, technology, and family services.MCA’s evaluation process is rigorous and is performed by a panel of experts that includes parents, educators, medical professionals, and other specialists, with entries judged on factors such as design, usability, educational value, originality, appeal, and overall quality.AirDroid Parental Control's recognition by the MCA represents validation from experts who understand that modern families need thoughtfully designed and genuinely effective solutions. The award reflects the growing importance of tools like AirDroid that help families encourage safer, healthier, and more balanced technology use for children.About AirDroid Parental ControlAirDroid Parental Control helps parents better understand how their children use smartphones, apps, and online platforms while also giving them more control over screen time and device access. The platform is developed by Sand Studio and has already helped over 14 million parents protect the digital safety of their children.The platform combines activity monitoring, location tracking , remote supervision, and app management tools in one place, helping parents respond to common concerns around excessive screen use, online safety, and digital distractions.The Mom’s Choice Awards highlights AirDroid’s balanced approach to digital parenting by bringing together multiple family safety and monitoring tools within a single app:Screen time and app usage managementReal-time location tracking and geofencingDaily activity reports and app insightsSocial media and content monitoringRemote camera, audio, and screen mirroring toolsNotification syncing and online activity alertsHow AirDroid Addresses Real Parenting ChallengesMany parents want to know how much time their children actually spend on apps like YouTube, TikTok, or mobile games, especially during homework hours or late at night. AirDroid Parental Control helps by showing detailed app usage reports and allowing parents to set limits or block certain apps during specific times of the day.The platform also helps parents stay aware of where their children are throughout the day. With real-time location tracking and geofencing alerts, parents can receive notifications when their child arrives at or leaves places like school, tuition classes, or home.For situations where parents need additional visibility, AirDroid includes features like screen mirroring, notification syncing, remote camera access, and one-way audio. These tools can help parents quickly check whether a child is safe, see what is happening on the device, or respond faster when unusual activity or concerns arise.

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