Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,226 in the last 365 days.

Maine DEP Announces Proposed Use of Aquatic Herbicide to Control Invasive Milfoil in Local Lakes

Credits

Maine DEP

Copyright © 2013
All rights reserved.

Contact

17 State House Station
28 Tyson Drive
Augusta, Maine 04333-0017
Tel: 207-287-7688
Fax: 207-287-7826

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine DEP Announces Proposed Use of Aquatic Herbicide to Control Invasive Milfoil in Local Lakes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.