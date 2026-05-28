Maine DEP Announces Proposed Use of Aquatic Herbicide to Control Invasive Milfoil in Local Lakes
Contact
17 State House Station
28 Tyson Drive
Augusta, Maine 04333-0017
Tel: 207-287-7688
Fax: 207-287-7826
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