Singaporeans Navigate Significant Life Events using AI Yet Most Feel Unconfident Spotting AI Scams: TrendLife Study

Singapore surges ahead in surveyed markets for AI use in daily tasks and major life events. Yet gaps in readiness leave many exposed to AI scams and deepfakes.

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Life and AI Experiences, a new study from TrendLife, the consumer business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) reveals a stark disconnect in Singapore. While nearly 7 in 10 people use AI tools to navigate significant life events and experiences, fewer than 1 in 5 feel highly confident they can identify AI-generated scams and deepfakes. Despite understanding the risks of sharing personal information with AI tools, this confidence gap leaves Singaporeans vulnerable at moments when financial and personal stakes are highest.Drawing on the experiences of more than 10,000 consumers across nine markets globally, including over 500 people in Singapore, the study examines consumers’ digital behaviours and perceived risks across significant life events and experiences, alongside AI use and preparedness in responding to AI-enabled scams and fraud.“AI is becoming more deeply embedded in the lives of individuals and families in Singapore, transforming how they live, work and play. Our findings show that while many recognise the need to better protect themselves in an AI-driven digital world, they do not feel adequately prepared to do so. At TrendLife, we believe that safety must be ingrained in every AI interaction and we continue to build on our cybersecurity expertise and innovation to help people navigate evolving digital risks and confidently embrace the opportunities that AI brings,” said Ashley Millar, Consumer Education Director at TrendLife.AI use in key life events – and the digital risks that followFrom planning and executing everyday tasks to leisure and entertainment, Singapore respondents consistently reported higher usage of AI tools compared to other countries surveyed, reinforcing the growing role of AI tools in supporting daily life and productivity.- AI tools are used by 56% of Singaporeans to assist with writing emails or documents, in contrast with the global average of 33%- 49% use AI tools for travel planning, compared to the global average of 22%- AI tools are used for online shopping by 40% of Singaporeans compared to the global average of 30%As scams become increasingly AI-driven and widespread, these findings highlight a widening window of exposure for Singaporeans. Even as AI use becomes embedded in daily activities and significant life events, these same moments are seen as presenting a higher risk of cybercrime. Survey respondents ranked big-ticket purchases and investments (such as cars and real estate), alongside job searches, and starting a business as the life events perceived to be the most vulnerable to scams, fraud, and identity theft.Awareness of AI and digital risks is high, but confidence remains lowMore than half of Singapore respondents (55%) acknowledged that they share sensitive personal information such as national registration identity card numbers, dates of birth and phone numbers online during significant life events, and virtually all (98%) expressed concern, reflecting strong awareness of the dangers and risks of exchanging personal data online.This is further underscored by the high proportion of respondents (92%) who indicated that they were aware of or understood the risks associated with sharing personal information with AI tools.Overall, Singaporeans surveyed were cautious and demonstrated relatively high basic online protection behaviours around significant life events and experiences, including:- Enabling two-factor authentication (66% compared to the global average of 49%)- Checking and accessing only secure URLs (57% in contrast to the global average of 40%)- Monitoring their bank accounts for suspicious activities (53% against the global average of 44%)Despite the population’s strong awareness and basic online protection practices, many still do not feel confident or prepared to identify and respond to AI-enabled threats.- Only 20% of respondents in Singapore indicated they were very or extremely confident that they could identify an AI-generated scam or deepfake.- 27% said they were very or extremely confident that they would know how to respond if they experienced identity theft.A strong desire for more robust cyber protection tools and supportAgainst this backdrop, the study also points to consumers’ growing desire for stronger digital protection and support tools, particularly for families:- 63% said they would use tools capable of alerting them if a family member was being targeted by cybercriminals- 73% expressed willingness to adopt AI-powered tools designed to help children use AI more safely, positively and productivelyAs Singaporeans continue to embrace AI, awareness and vigilance, matched with preparedness, can help families navigate the technology confidently and safely. One practical step is to create a family anti-scam playbook, which includes pause-and-verify steps such as:- A no-exception policy requiring a family secret phrase or code when there is an urgent request for money- Having call backs as a trusted verification route- Carefully managing social profiles of family members to ensure sensitive information, photos, voice samples and mannerisms are only visible to trusted followersLearn more about TrendLife’s “Digital Life and AI Experiences” study here MethodologyThe research was conducted by TrendLife from 25 March to 3 April as part of its “Digital Life and AI Experiences” study, a global survey of 10,350 consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore. Of which, 526 consumers aged 18 and above were surveyed in Singapore.About TrendLifeTrendLife, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimising the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more @ trendlife.com

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