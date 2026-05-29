UNITAR and WASRI Convene WUF13 Water-Smart Cities Dialogue

Shalala Hasanova, Head of the Strategic Development Department at WASRI, delivered closing remarks, anchoring the session in the next phase of UGWA and WASRI collaboration on capacity development, knowledge exchange, and innovative approaches to water governance in rapidly urbanising contexts.

The event also marked the beginning of a formal partnership between UNITAR and the Water and Amelioration Scientific Research Institute. The two institutions will deepen collaboration on capacity development, knowledge exchange, and innovative approaches to sustainable water governance in rapidly urbanising cities.

The side event contributed to the Baku Call to Action on housing and urban resilience, reinforcing the foundational role of water systems in achieving safe and resilient cities. It also advanced the objectives of SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). It supported the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and aligned with the UN Water Action Decade’s call for integrated approaches to urban water challenges.

Through this collaboration with WASRI and the partners convened in Baku, UNITAR with its Global Water Academy and WASRI reaffirm a commitment to building the institutional, technical, and human capacities required to translate the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into resilient, water-secure cities in Azerbaijan and in the wider region.