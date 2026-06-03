Party Hire Group announces new bar hire range for events

bar hire in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party Hire Group, one of Sydney and Melbourne’s leading event and party equipment hire companies, is excited to announce the expansion of its product range with the introduction of bars for hire.The new bar hire range has been developed to meet growing enquiries from corporate clients, wedding planners, event organisers, venues, and private customers seeking stylish but practical bars for their events. Available throughout Sydney and Melbourne and surrounding regions, it includes portable service bars, LED glow bars in curved and straight modules as well as stainless steel bars and timber panelled bars.With the events industry continuing to change on the back of social media and a growing trend of people moving parties to homes or their workplaces to save on expensive venue costs due to recent economic pressures, Party Hire Group has recognised the need for flexible bar solutions that can be tailored to suit everything from birthdays, to weddings, corporate events and more. "We've seen a massive increase in demand for private bar setups over the past few years," said Natalie Morgan, head of styling at Party Hire Group. "Whether it's a wedding reception, trade show, birthday or another private celebration, clients are looking for attractive and practical bar solutions that allow them to hire bar tenders to serve drinks"The new bar hire range has been designed to complement Party Hire Group's other range of bar furniture hire, including cocktail tables, stools, lounges, chairs, tables, marquees, and lighting equipment.Natalie had this to say: “Our range has been selected to cater for different segments of the market, with the modern black service bars popular for corporate functions, whilst brides seek white bars for weddings, and illuminated LED glow bars that create a range of bright colours, being the go to for birthday parties and festivals. Being individual pieces, organisers have the opportunity to create custom bar layouts to suit unique venue spaces and guest numbers.Party Hire Group continues to provide delivery, collection, and setup services across Sydney and Melbourne, helping clients create memorable events with minimal stress. With thousands of successful events serviced each year, the company remains committed to offering high quality hire equipment, competitive pricing, and reliable customer service.For more information about bar hire in Sydney or Melbourne or to request a quote, visit Party Hire Group's website or contact their experienced events team.About Party Hire GroupParty Hire Group is a leading marquee rental company , operating in Sydney and Melbourne. Known for their ability to custom build marquees at any size and design, they are trusted by many large companies, government departments, sporting clubs, brands, councils, private clients and wedding planners to supply framed marquees and fete stalls for events.Learn more about Party Hire Group’s services offered by visiting their website here: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au

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