Space Landscape Designs Completes Mid Century Pool Makeover in Freshwater on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

Mid Century Pool Renovation by Space Landscape Designs Sydney Mid Century Pool Renovation Aerial Shot Mid Century Pool Renovation Courtyard Shot

A neglected swimming pool has been reimagined into a refined outdoor living space, with crazy paving, curved detailing and a new fire pit area.

Good pool design is not always about starting again. Sometimes the best result comes from understanding what is already there, then making the right changes around it.” — Jason Elboz

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Landscape Designs has finished the design and approvals for a mid century pool makeover in Freshwater, Northern Beaches, Sydney, which has transformed an outdated pool area into a thoughtfully designed outdoor space that better represents the home.The project focused on an existing swimming pool that had lost much of its original appeal. Instead of just a facelift, Space Landscape Designs took the renovation as a complete backyard design project, blending the mid century style of the home with more functional requirements for contemporary outdoor living.To add texture, movement and a relaxed coastal vibe to the space, new crazy paving was added around the pool. The waterline tile was chosen to match the style of the home, making the pool blend in with the architecture instead of looking like an afterthought.The curved metal pool fencing was one of the most notable design features. The new fencing follows and enhances the shape of the swimming pool, creating a softer edge and a stronger visual connection between the pool, garden and entertaining areas.“This was one of those projects where the pool already had a beautiful shape, but the surrounding space wasn’t doing it justice,” said Jason Elboz of Space Landscape Designs. “The goal was to respect the mid century feel of the home while giving the family a more inviting, useful and refined outdoor area.”The design also incorporated a lower fire pit area, providing a distinct entertaining area for cooler weather. The project's emphasis on soft geometry and flow is continued with new curved stairs that connect the pool area to the lower level.Low-maintenance planting was carefully selected for the new garden beds, helping soften the hard surfaces without creating an overly demanding garden. The final touches included an outdoor shower and garden lighting, adding both practicality and ambiance to the overall design.The outcome is a pool renovation that is calm, restrained and appropriate for its Northern Beaches location. The project is not about chasing trends, it's about how thoughtful detailing, material selection and proportion can breathe new life into an existing pool.For Space Landscape Designs, the Freshwater project is also a strong example of how older pools can be upgraded without losing their character.“Good pool design is not always about starting again,” said Elboz. “Sometimes the best result comes from understanding what is already there, then making the right changes around it.”Space Landscape Designs continues to work with homeowners across Sydney on pool renovations , garden design, landscape architecture and outdoor living spaces, with a particular focus on projects that require a strong relationship between the home, pool and surrounding garden.About Space Landscape DesignsSpace Landscape Designs is a Sydney-based landscape design and architecture studio creating considered outdoor spaces for residential, strata and commercial properties. The studio works across garden design, pool design, outdoor entertaining areas, approvals and landscape planning, with a focus on practical, elegant spaces that feel connected to the architecture of each site.

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